Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Top stories

Kenya’s First Lady Rachel Ruto Champions Campaign to Build Resilience of Women and Girls Amid Climate Change and Conflict

The campaign highlights the urgent need to confront the growing climate crisis, which is intensifying conflict, threatening food security, and disrupting education especially for girls across Africa. In the Sahel alone, over five million women and girls face climate-induced hardships ranging from economic insecurity to school dropouts and increased exposure to gender-based violence.

Published

NEW York, Sep 23 – Kenya’s First Lady, Rachel Ruto, joined fellow African First Ladies under the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD) to launch a continent-wide campaign, #BuildingResilience of Women and Girls in the Face of Climate Change and Conflict, on the sidelines of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

In her remarks, Mrs. Ruto pledged to advocate for policies that address the disproportionate impact of climate change on women and girls, and to demand a seat for them at the decision-making table. “Women are not just victims of crisis, they are architects of resilience, and their voices must shape solutions,” she said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The campaign highlights the urgent need to confront the growing climate crisis, which is intensifying conflict, threatening food security, and disrupting education, especially for girls across Africa. In the Sahel alone, over five million women and girls face climate-induced hardships ranging from economic insecurity to school dropouts and increased exposure to gender-based violence.

“Although Africa contributes less than 4% of global emissions, our continent bears the heaviest burden of climate repercussions,” noted Amb. Selma Haddadi, Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission. “Climate change has become a multiplier of crises, from the Sahel to the Horn of Africa, the Great Lakes to West Africa, and women are paying the highest price.”

Prof. Senait Fisseha, Vice President for Global Programs at the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, echoed the urgency of the campaign: “We can and must do better for African women and girls. Addressing gender-based violence, conflict, and exclusion is central to our shared responsibility.”

OAFLAD President Faatima Bio and First Lady of Angola, Ana Dias Lourenço, stressed that this campaign is more than rhetoric. “It is a movement. Women and girls are often the first victims, but they are also at the forefront of defending climate action. Together, we are committed to protecting vital services, promoting inclusion, and ensuring that no girl faces exclusion or violence.”

As Africa prepares for COP30, the First Ladies underscored the importance of ensuring women’s full participation in climate negotiations and decision-making. For Mrs. Ruto, the campaign marks a renewed commitment to champion women and girls as central actors in climate action and peacebuilding across the continent.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

First Lady Rachel Ruto launches second phase of initiative to curb HIV, teenage pregnancy

The threats dubbed "The Triple Threat"are on the rise especially among the under age in different parts of the country.

September 12, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Rachel Ruto Rallies Africa’s Leaders to Prioritize Clean Cooking at Africa Climate Summit

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, Sep 10 – First Lady, Rachel Ruto, has called for urgent, decisive action to close Africa’s $4 billion annual financing gap...

September 10, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

First Lady Rachel calls for fostering conducive environment for PWDs

She was speaking at Huruma grounds in Eldoret during this year's International Albinism Awareness Day.

June 14, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

First Lady launches National School Milk scheme pilot in Migori

Speaking at Bondo Kosiemo Primary School in Migori County, Ruto said the programme targets school-going children to enhance their health.

March 7, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto, First Lady Inspire Kenyans with Christmas Messages of Hope, Giving

In a recorded video message, President Ruto praised Kenyans for their resilience and dedication to driving the country’s transformation.

December 24, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

LIVE: Kindiki receives President Ruto in Kwale for Mashujaa Day celebrations

President Ruto flew to Mombasa ahead of the 61st Mashujaa (Heroes) Day celebration on Saturday arriving in the coastal city shortly after 1pm on...

October 20, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

First Lady ditches church fundraiser on Gen Z occupation warning

Organisers of the Saturday's planned occupation wrote to an Anglican priest in charge of a parish in Lavington stating their intention to storm the...

June 29, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya to unveil national dress by October 10, 2024: Heritage PS

Arts and Heritage Principal Secretary Ummi Bashir said Tuesday the plan will be actualized by October 10.

October 10, 2023