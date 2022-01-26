Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Uchumi Kwanza alliance promises another earthquake in Nakuru

JEREMIAH WAKAYA

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 26 — Deputy President William Ruto will head to Nakuru on Wednesday in the company of his newly found allies — Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi and FORD Kenya’s Moses Wetangula — in what is set to rekindle memories of the 2012 Jubilee accord between the then URP leader and TNA’s Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kenyatta and Ruto unveiled the Jubilee coalition of TNA, URA and other smaller outfits at Nakuru’s Afraha Stadium on December 2, 2012 before facing off with Odinga’s Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD), which brought together Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka, FORD Kenya’s Wetangula among other political parties, in a presidential election held in March 2013.

The meeting at the Nakuru Show Ground will mark the first joint rally by the parties in an invent that could formally unveil the Uchumi Kwanza alliance, a Ruto-led coalition that will challenge ODM leader Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja Movement unveiled on December 10, 2021.

Although the three are yet to make a formal announcement on an alliance, Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has already endorsed a partnership with Mudavadi’s ANC and Wetangula’s FORD Kenya unveiled in what has come to be known in political circles as an earthquake.

Mudavadi hosted Ruto at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi during his party’s National Delegates Convention where he declared Odinga’s Azimio alliance was not an option.

“The ANC stand, which I am privileged to pronounce is that the specter called Azimio is not an option, when it comes to partnerships,” he stated.

Both Ruto and Mudavadi have termed the Sunday announcement at the Bomas of Kenya as a pacesetting pronouncement in subsequent meetings where they received defectors from other political formations.

Ruto’s for instance unveiled Starehe MP Charles Njagua who decamped from the governing Jubilee Party to UDA and Makueni Deputy Governor Adelina Mwau who quit Wiper and declined an invitation to join Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana’s Muungano Party.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The move prompted an immediate response from Kibwana who severed ties with Mwau saying Mwau “will walk alone”.

Kibwana, an Azimio-leaning Governor, has worked with Mwau for two consecutive terms having been elected on a joint ticket in March 2013.

They were re-elected in 2017 on a Wiper Party ticket after Kibwana left his Muungano Party to bolster former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka’s outfit.

Kibwana later differed with Musyoka and rejoined his Muungano Party.

 

Mudavadi also received a number of delegations including Ruto-allied leaders from western region where the ANC leader hails from who endorsed his partnership with Ruto. They included Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali, elected on a Jubilee ticket, and former Kakamega Senator Bonny Khalwale (UDA).

Image

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

ANC-allied lawmakers vow to support Mudavadi’s alliance with Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 25 — A section of Members of Parliament have vowed to rally behind the Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader Musalia...

16 hours ago

Top stories

Raila’s pledge to Maasai and GEMA communities if elected president

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 25 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has assured the Maasai and GEMA communities of economic liberation if elected...

17 hours ago

Top stories

Transparency International says Kenya graft war stagnated

NAIROBI Kenya Jan 25 -Kenya has largely stagnated in the fight against corruption, Transparency International Kenya says in its latest report. According to the...

19 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Kiunjuri to face UDA’s Waruguru in Laikipia East parliamentary contest

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 25 – Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary will seek to reclaim the Laikipia East parliamentary seat in the August 9 General Election...

1 day ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

2 lawmakers ditch Mudavadi’s ANC to join ex-House Speaker Marende in DAP

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 24 — Two elected Members of Parliament decamped for Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC) on Monday to join the newly...

2 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto’s presidential campaign names Hussein Mohamed Head of Communications

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 24 – Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential campaign has named former Citizen Television talk show host Hussein Mohamed the Head of...

2 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

KANU to seek new suitors after losing ANC, FORD Kenya to UDA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 24 – The Kenya African National Union (KANU) has vowed to build new alliances after the disintegration of the One Kenya...

2 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

UDA will avoid alliances with sell-outs: Ruto on choice of allied parties

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 24 – Deputy President William Ruto has said his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) will avoid sealing political deals with outfits sponsored...

2 days ago