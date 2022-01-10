Connect with us

Deputy President William Ruto addressing a rally in Migori on January 10, 2022. /DPPS.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto to his UDA troops: Mind your language

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 10 – Deputy President William Ruto has cautioned leaders of his United Democratic Movement (UDA) party to be mindful of their utterances after the weekend ‘Madoadoa’ remarks by Meru Senator Mithika Linturi.

Speaking during a rally in Bomet Green Stadium, Ruto said UDA will not tolerate remarks that are likely to cause ethnic division among Kenyans.

Ruto spoke a day after Linturi was arrested over remarks he made during Ruto’s mega-rally in Eldoret on Saturday.

“Going forward, I want to tell members of my Hustler Nation Team, that all of us must mind our language, all of us must be mindful of what we say so that we can unite this country because that is what The Hustler Nation believes in,” Ruto said.

He said Linturi’s matter should not be sensationalized citing that Linturi has already withdrawn the remarks and unconditionally apologized.

“Senator Linturi made a statement, which he regrets. A statement that had inappropriate language and Senator Linturi has unconditionally withdrawn the statement and he has apologized unconditionally to the people of Kenya,” he said.

Raila joins leaders in condemning Linturi's "Madoadoa' remarks

