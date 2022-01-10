Connect with us

Capital News
DP William Ruto held a mega rally in Eldoret on January 8, 2022.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Omtatah in court to force DP Ruto out of office before nominations

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 10 – Activist Okiya Omtatah has filed a petition seeking the resignation of Deputy President William Ruto before nominations for the next election.

The petition was filed at the Milimani Law courts on Monday.

Developing story….

