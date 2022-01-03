Connect with us

Sigowet\Soin MP Bernard Koros displays an eye injury sustained in the National Assembly during a chaotic session on voting for the Political Parties Amendment Bill on December 29, 2021.

MPs recalled for 3-day sitting to pass changes in Political Parties law

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 3- National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has recalled MPs for an additional 3-day special sitting next week to conclude debate on the contentious Political Parties Amendment Bill (2021).

A similar sitting last Wednesday left two MPs seriously injured after a chaotic session that went into late at night and only ended up passing 4 out of 23 amendments.

In his communication to MPs, Muturi stated that the sittings will be held from Wednesday through Friday, where each day will constitute a morning and an afternoon session.

The Speaker added that the legislators will have a third reading of the Political Parties Amendment Bill and carry out a second reading of the Committee of the Whole House.

“If the need arises, the sittings of the House will automatically extend until the conclusion of the specified business on the three days,” Muturi further stated.

“The House may also hold evening sittings on the prescribed dates, for purposes of concluding any business scheduled for consideration herein,” he added.

The Speaker further noted that the House will handle any messages from the President, the Executive or the Senate during the sittings, as well as tabling of any papers, including those with statutory timelines.

Members will also hold a third reading of the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal (Amendment) Bill (National Assembly Bill No. 32 of 2021).

The last Special Sitting held on Wednesday last week was marred with chaos, name-calling and violence, forcing Christopher Omulele who was the speaker for the day to suspend the sitting for 15 minutes.

Minority Leader John Mbadi was ejected from the house for five days amid accusations of injuring Sigowet-Soin MP Bernard Kipsengeret on the face.

