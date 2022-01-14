Connect with us

DPP Haji orders probe into Facebook Account where inciteful content targeting certain ethnic groups in Lamu was published. /CFM

County News

DPP Haji orders probe into Lamu Facebook Account over hate speech

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Jan 14- The Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has directed the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to commence investigations into a Facebook Account where inciteful content targeting certain ethnic groups in Lamu County was published.

In a directive copied to the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) chairperson Samuel Kobia, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji said that the content posted in the “Lamu County Politics Unlimited Group” Facebook account may “incite feelings of contempt, hatred, hostility, violence or discrimination towards certain ethnic groups”

“Our attention has been drawn to a Facebook account known as Lamu County Politics Unlimited Group with persons using the following pseudonyms: Catherine Dylan, Cyte Nimz Maina, Muthoni Martha, Lucy Peter, Anthony Mambo, Njeri E. Mwaniki, Frank Mwangi, Josh Mhumble, Alphaken Madiba, Paul Keta Sikujua, David Brighton and Ndirangu Kenn respectively,” Haji said.

“The aforementioned persons have published content that may incite feelings of contempt, hatred, hostility, violence or discrimination towards certain ethnic groups which is contrary to Article 33(2) of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010, Section 62(1) of the National Cohesion and Integration Act, 2008 and Sections 22 and 23 of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act, 2018,” he added.

The DPP directed Mutyambai to open investigations into the said publications and submit the investigation file to him within 30 days.

“A progress report should be forwarded to my office within fourteen (14) days for further directions,” he added.

With less than eight months remaining to the August, 8 general elections, cases of hate speech have been reported in various parts of the country where rights groups and other agencies have warned could result to violence if not countered in time.

On January 8, Meru Senator Mithika Linturi was arrested over remarks he made during a rally in Eldoret.

Other politicians who were put on the spot include Kitutu Chache South Member of Parliament Richard Onyonka and Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot.

