Capital News
Businesswoman Agnes Kagure. /COURTESY.

Top stories

Agnes Kagure launches Governor’s bid, promises to transform Nairobi if elected

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 7- Businesswoman Agnes Kagure says all city council askaris commonly known as ‘Kanjo’ will have to undergo fresh training on customer care, if she is successful in her bid to become the third Governor of Nairobi.

Kagure joins MPs Tim Wanyonyi (Westlands), Johnson Sakaja (Nairobi Senator), Jesus Is Alive Ministries Founder Bishop Margaret Wanjiru, and President for Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry Richard Ngatia who have declared their interest in unseating incumbent Anne Kananu in the August 9 elections.

Kagure is eying an Azimio La Umoja nomination ticket that has also attracted Ngatia of the KNCCI.

Just like Nairobians, Kagure said she is fed up with how the askaris harass traders anyone they accuse of breaking the city by-laws.

“We are going to take the Kanjo back for retraining. We are also going to review their contracts, so we have so many job opportunities that we are going to review,” she said.

Speaking at the Kasarani Stadium Gymnasium as she declared her bid, Kagure pledged to dedicate her life to ‘move Nairobi from the city of lamentation to the city of jubilation.’

Kagure told of how she has experienced the best of both worlds as she started out in executing her roles as a house-help to becoming a serial best seller of insurance across the country.

“I can say without any fear of contradiction that in my lifetime I have experienced both the disgrace and the majesty of Nairobi in equal measure,” she said, “Having lived in Mathare and Dandora I can identify with slum dwellers who at times have to go bed hungry, have to contend with forcible evictions or mysterious fires in the slum.”

She observed that the sweat, innovation, and dedication of citizens operating different businesses and industries hold the country’s economy together.

“I am confident that I am the catalyst that will trigger the journey of a new vibrant and more rewarding Nairobians,” Kagure stated.

The businesswoman stated she will focus on providing clean water supply, good sanitation and reliable healthcare services.

“Clean drinking water is a safe bet for better hygiene and access to it has a different impact on the quality of human health. An unhealthy cannot optimise its economic productivity,” she said as she laid her five point plan agenda.

