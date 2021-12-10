Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The consignment of the Johnson and Johnson vaccines was received at Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport by the National COVID-19 Vaccine Deployment and Vaccination Task Force Chairperson Dr Willis Akhwake/MoH

Capital Health

MoH receives 1.2mn J&J doses from US govt, 1mn Pfizer doses expected Saturday

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 10 – The Ministry of Health on Friday received 1.17 million additional doses of the Johnson and Johnson doses from the United States government.

Another 1 million doses of the Pfizer vaccines were expected on Saturday bringing the total number of COVID-19 jabs donated by the United States to 6 million. A total of 22,280,820 vaccines have been received in the country through the COVAX facility with an estimated 8 million of them utilized.

The consignment of the Johnson and Johnson vaccines was received at Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport by the National COVID-19 Vaccine Deployment and Vaccination Task Force Chairperson Dr Willis Akhwake.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Health on Friday quoted Akhwale as having thanked the US government for supporting Kenya’s efforts towards accelerated vaccination “in a bid to have herd immunity to curtail the spread of the virus”.

He noted that the vaccine was easier to store since it could be kept in normal refrigerators ass opposed to Pfizer which require cold chain capacity infrastructure in the form of ultra-modern deep freezers with the ability to meet -70-degree conditions.

Akhwale assured the public of the safety of all deployed vaccines saying the health ministry was keenly monitoring the shelf life of donates vaccines.

Image

He said the Pfizer vaccines expected on Saturday have a shelf life of nine months.

The National COVID-19 Vaccine Deployment and Vaccination Task Force maintained that as a precautionary measure, the ministry had resolved to have vaccines with a minimum shelf life of three months.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The taskforce commended the hospitality sector for taking heed to a government directive to ensure those who access hotels after December 21 are fully vaccinated.

Kenya is targeting to have 10 million adults fully vaccinated by December 25.

The country is however lagging behind its target having dispensed 7.9 million vaccines with only 3.1 million people fully vaccinated.

In a bid to boost vaccine uptake, the health ministry has cleared the use of the Pfizer vaccine on children aged 15 years and above after clearance by the World Health Organization.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Johnson orders Christmas party probe as aide quits

London (AFP), Dec 8 – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologised and his adviser resigned on Wednesday after a video emerged of senior aides...

2 days ago

Corona Virus

Kenya receives 4.2 million Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines from Germany govt

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 7 – Kenya has received an additional 4.2 million Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses. The vaccines donated by the Government...

3 days ago

World

DR Congo struggles with Covid vaccine push

Kinshasa (AFP), Dec 3 – A year ago, the world kicked off one of the greatest initiatives in medical history: the rush to vaccinate...

7 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya to roll out Pfizer vaccines for teenagers beginning Tuesday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 21 – Teenagers aged 15 to 18 years old in the country, are set to be vaccinated against COVID-19 from Tuesday,...

November 21, 2021

World

US gives final approval of Pfizer’s Covid vaccine for children aged 5-11

Washington (AFP), Nov 3 – The United States can now start giving children aged 5-11 the Pfizer-BioNtech Covid vaccine, US health authorities said Tuesday...

November 3, 2021

Corona Virus

Kenya crosses 5 million mark in COVID-19 vaccination

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26- Kenya crossed the 5 million mark in the COVID-19 vaccination exercise Monday with a total of 5,029,901 vaccinated. Health Cabinet...

October 27, 2021

Capital Health

Kenya receives additional 504,000 Johnson and Johnson vaccine doses

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 22 – Kenya has received an additional 504,000 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine directly procured by the government from...

October 22, 2021

Kenya

Kenya set to deploy Pfizer vaccine after getting syringes from the US

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 – Kenya was set to start deploying the Pfizer coronavirus vaccines after receiving the special syringes from the US government...

October 3, 2021