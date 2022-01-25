Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was the first Covid shot to be authorized in the West, in December 2020

World

Pfizer-BioNTech begin Omicron vaccine trial

Published

Washington (AFP), Jan 25 – Pfizer and BioNTech have begun enrollment for a clinical trial to test the safety and immune response of their Omicron-specific Covid-19 vaccine in adults aged up to 55, the companies said in a statement Tuesday.

Pfizer’s CEO Albert Bourla has previously said that the pharmaceutical giant could be ready to file for regulatory approval of the shot by March.

The company’s head of vaccine research Kathrin Jansen said in a statement that while current data showed that boosters against the original Covid strain continued to protect against severe outcomes with Omicron, the company was acting out of caution.

“We recognize the need to be prepared in the event this protection wanes over time and to potentially help address Omicron and new variants in the future,” she said.

Ugur Sahin, CEO of the German biotech company BioNTech added that the protection of the original vaccine against mild and moderate Covid appeared to wane more rapidly against Omicron.

“This study is part of our science-based approach to develop a variant-based vaccine that achieves a similar level of protection against Omicron as it did with earlier variants but longer duration of protection.”

The trial will involve 1,420 people aged 18-55.

A spokesperson for Pfizer said that it did not include people older than 55 because the goal of the study was to examine the immune response of participants dosed, rather than estimate vaccine efficacy.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The trial is taking place across the United States and South Africa, and the first participant was dosed in North Carolina.

The volunteers are split into three groups.

The first involves people who previously received two doses of the current Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine 90-180 days prior to enrollment, and will receive one or two doses of the Omicron vaccine.

The second will be people who got three doses of the current vaccine 90-180 days prior to the study and will receive either another dose of the original shot or an Omicron-specific vaccine.

The third and final group are people who have never previously received a Covid vaccine, and will receive three doses of the Omicron-specific vaccine.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was the first Covid shot to be authorized in the West, in December 2020.

Because it is based on messenger RNA technology, it is relatively easy to update to reflect the genetic code of new variants.

Several countries have begun to emerge from their latest waves driven by Omicron, the most transmissible strain to date, even though global new cases are still rising.

The coronavirus has killed some 5.6 million people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

How vaccine misinformation left children vulnerable to Omicron

Washington (AFP), Jan 22 – The Covid-19 pandemic took a deadly toll on adults in the United States for two years while largely sparing...

3 days ago

World

China’s birth rate at record low in 2021: official

Beijing, China, Jan 17 – China’s birth rate plummeted to a record low last year, official data showed Monday, as analysts warn that faster-than-expected...

January 17, 2022

Capital Health

COVID positivity slows to 7.8pc in Kenya as 310 cases recorded

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 16 – Kenya recorded 310 new Coronavirus cases Sunday from a sample size of 3, 961 tested within 24 hours. Health...

January 16, 2022

Capital Health

Shame of rich countries sending expired vaccines to Africa

There is growing apprehension in many African countries regarding Covid-19 vaccines donated by rich countries. Millions of doses shipped to the continent have short...

January 16, 2022

Capital Health

New AstraZeneca vaccine data supports its use as a booster shot

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 14 – Positive results from a preliminary analysis of an ongoing safety and immunogenicity trial have shown that the AstraZeneca COVID-19...

January 14, 2022

Capital Health

49,393 people have received COVID-19 booster shots in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 8 – The Ministry of Health says 49, 393 people have received their COVID-19 booster shots in the past week. The...

January 8, 2022

World

Delhi imposes weekend curfew as Covid cases surge

New Delhi (AFP), Jan 4 – India’s capital New Delhi will lock down over the weekend as authorities grapple with a fresh surge in...

January 4, 2022

Capital Health

Kenya’s covid positivity shoots up 30.6pc with 10 more deaths

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 3-Kenya’s COVID-19 positivity rate has shot up to 30.6 percent. Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Monday said the country had...

January 3, 2022