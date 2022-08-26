Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was the first Covid shot to be authorized in the West, in December 2020

World

Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech for Covid-19 vaccine patent infringement

Published

Washington (AFP), Aug 26 – Moderna said Friday it is suing rival vaccine makers Pfizer and BioNTech, alleging the partners infringed on its patents in developing their Covid-19 shot administered to hundreds of millions around the world.

The lawsuits set up a high-stakes showdown between the leading manufacturers of Covid-19 shots that are a key tool in the fight against the disease.

“Moderna believes that Pfizer and BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine Comirnaty infringes patents Moderna filed between 2010 and 2016 covering Moderna’s foundational mRNA technology,” the US-based biotech firm said in a statement.

“Pfizer and BioNTech copied this technology, without Moderna’s permission, to make Comirnaty,” Moderna said.

Pfizer and BioNTech said they have not fully reviewed the complaint, but expressed surprise over the litigation.

“The Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine was based on BioNTech’s proprietary mRNA technology,” a statement said. “We will vigorously defend against the allegations of the lawsuit.”

The mRNA technology used in the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech shots differs from that in traditional vaccines, which rely on injecting weakened or dead forms of a virus to allow the immune system to recognize it and build antibodies.

Instead, mRNA vaccines deliver instructions to cells to build a harmless piece of the spike protein found on the surface of the virus that causes Covid-19.

After creating this spike protein, cells can recognize and fight the real virus, hailed as a major advancement in development of vaccines.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

– Key tool against deadly pandemic –

The shots have repeatedly been the subject of inaccurate claims that they are dangerous, but health authorities say they are both safe and effective.

The lawsuits — in US district court in Massachusetts, and in regional court in Dusseldorf, Germany — are not seeking the removal of the rival vaccine or an injunction on future sales.

Moderna said it had begun building up the technology in 2010 and patented work on coronaviruses in 2015 and 2016, which allowed for rollout of its shots in “record time” after the pandemic struck.

The virus has killed at least 6.48 million people worldwide since 2020 and made nearly 600 million ill, according to a Johns Hopkins University tracker.

In addition to death and suffering, the disease has led to a re-shaping of life ranging from a change in norms on working from home to a scrambling of supply chains and workforces.

Moderna said it pledged in October 2020 not to enforce its Covid-19-related patents while the pandemic continued, but less than two years later changed that stance as the fight shifted gears.

“Moderna expected companies such as Pfizer and BioNTech to respect its intellectual property rights and would consider a commercially reasonable license should they request one for other markets,” it said.

“Pfizer and BioNTech have failed to do so,” the firm added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

These types of lawsuits are not unheard of in the pharmaceutical industry, where patents can be worth billions of dollars, and can take years to resolve.

In this article:, ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Pfizer emphasizes importance of early detection of breast cancer

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – Pfizer, a leading global biopharmaceutical company, has stressed the importance of early detection and management of the growing breast...

May 25, 2022

World

Pfizer offers to sell medicines at cost to poorest countries

Davos (Switzerland) (AFP), May 25 – US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer on Wednesday said it would sell its patented drugs on a not-for-profit basis to...

May 25, 2022

Top stories

Moderna to set up Sh60bn COVID vaccine plant in Kenya, the first in Africa

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 7 – Moderna has signed an agreement with Kenya to set up its manufacturing plant in the country, the first in...

March 7, 2022

World

Pfizer-BioNTech begin Omicron vaccine trial

Washington (AFP), Jan 25 – Pfizer and BioNTech have begun enrollment for a clinical trial to test the safety and immune response of their...

January 25, 2022

Capital Health

49,393 people have received COVID-19 booster shots in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 8 – The Ministry of Health says 49, 393 people have received their COVID-19 booster shots in the past week. The...

January 8, 2022

Capital Health

MoH receives 1.2mn J&J doses from US govt, 1mn Pfizer doses expected Saturday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 10 – The Ministry of Health on Friday received 1.17 million additional doses of the Johnson and Johnson doses from the...

December 10, 2021

World

Omicron in Europe before SAfrica reported first cases

The Hague (AFP), Nov 30 – The Omicron coronavirus variant was present in Europe before the first cases were reported in South Africa, new...

December 1, 2021

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya to roll out Pfizer vaccines for teenagers beginning Tuesday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 21 – Teenagers aged 15 to 18 years old in the country, are set to be vaccinated against COVID-19 from Tuesday,...

November 21, 2021