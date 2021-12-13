First Omicron death reported in the UK as variant spreads to over 70 countries

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 13 – The UK has reported an Omicron death, the first in the world from the COVID-19 variant that has spread to over 70 countries so far.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said at least one person infected with Omicron had died, as the country began an ambitious booster programme against the variant.

“Sadly, at least one patient has been confirmed to have died with Omicron,” UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who on Sunday warned of a “tidal wave” of infection from the mutation, told reporters.

Developing story…..