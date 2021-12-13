Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Factfile on what we know so far about the Omicron coronavirus variant. Pfizer/BioNTech said Dec 8 that three doses of their vaccine should be "effective" against the mutation

CONTAINMENT RULES

First Omicron death reported in the UK as variant spreads to over 70 countries

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 13 – The UK has reported an Omicron death, the first in the world from the COVID-19 variant that has spread to over 70 countries so far.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said at least one person infected with Omicron had died, as the country began an ambitious booster programme against the variant.

“Sadly, at least one patient has been confirmed to have died with Omicron,” UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who on Sunday warned of a “tidal wave” of infection from the mutation, told reporters.

 

Developing story…..

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

FIDA wants Murgor sisters assault by Ndichu brothers expedited

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 13 – The Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) has called on authorities to expedite investigations into assault claims by Murgor sisters...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Man misses death by a whisker for romping with someone’s wife, in her house

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 13 – A 29-year-old man is nursing life-threatening injuries at a city hospital, after he was found in a compromising situation...

4 hours ago

Capital Health

Kenya crosses 8 million mark in COVID – 19 vaccination

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 13- Kenya has crossed the 8 million mark in the COVID-19 vaccination exercise, targeting to vaccinate over 10 million people by...

4 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto drops Kazi ni Kazi slogan at Jamhuri Day celebrations

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 13 – Deputy President William Ruto dropped his Kazi ni Kazi campaign slogan in his Jamhuri Day celebrations speech, in what...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Uhuru pitches for unity during Jamhuri Day

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 12 —President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday made a strong call for national unity as he led the nation in marking this...

17 hours ago

Kenya

Uhuru revisits BBI, says it’s just a deferred dream and will succeed one day

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 12 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has not given up on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI). In his address at the Jamhuri...

22 hours ago

Kenya

Cost of energy to reduce by 30 percent in two tranches from December, President Kenyatta says.

1 day ago

Kenya

Kenya marks Jamhuri Day celebrations in colourful ceremony

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 12- Kenya celebrated the 58th Jamhuri Day Celebrations in a colourful event held at the Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi. The ceremony...

1 day ago