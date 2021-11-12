USIU-Africa kicks off an international search for a substantive Vice-Chancellor

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 12 – The United States International University-Africa (USIU-Africa) has commenced an international executive search seeking to retain a substantive Vice-Chancellor to lead the premier higher education institution.

The process will be spearheaded by a United Kingdom-based firm, Oxford HR, a specialist executive search and organizational effectiveness firm with an impressive depth and breadth of experience working across a broad array of practice areas.

Speaking when she confirmed the international executive search process, Interim USIU-Africa Vice Chancellor Prof. Freida Brown said the successful candidate would be expected to spearhead and accelerate sustainable growth of programs at the University.

The University, she added, is seeking a dynamic and inspirational leader to help boost the institution’s national, regional and international positioning through commitment to excellence.

“The successful candidate will set out a vision for USIU-Africa’s next chapter and work collaboratively with the Management Board to deliver the current Strategic Plan 2021/2026 with energy, sound judgment, and integrity, thinking creatively about opportunities for growth and income diversification,” Prof. Brown said.

She added that “the new Vice-Chancellor will be expected to bring a track record of successful leadership and academic achievement, as demonstrated in a doctoral degree and ideally at full Professorial level.”

Last August, the University Council Chairman, Kris Ole Senanu, said the global executive search for a new Vice-Chancellor is expected to be highly intense. The process is anticipated to last approximately 6 to 9 months.