Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Interim USIU-Africa Vice Chancellor Prof. Freida Brown.

Top stories

USIU-Africa kicks off an international search for a substantive Vice-Chancellor

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 12 – The United States International University-Africa (USIU-Africa) has commenced an international executive search seeking to retain a substantive Vice-Chancellor to lead the premier higher education institution.

The process will be spearheaded by a United Kingdom-based firm, Oxford HR, a specialist executive search and organizational effectiveness firm with an impressive depth and breadth of experience working across a broad array of practice areas.

Speaking when she confirmed the international executive search process, Interim USIU-Africa Vice Chancellor Prof. Freida Brown said the successful candidate would be expected to spearhead and accelerate sustainable growth of programs at the University.

The University, she added, is seeking a dynamic and inspirational leader to help boost the institution’s national, regional and international positioning through commitment to excellence.

“The successful candidate will set out a vision for USIU-Africa’s next chapter and work collaboratively with the Management Board to deliver the current Strategic Plan 2021/2026 with energy, sound judgment, and integrity, thinking creatively about opportunities for growth and income diversification,” Prof. Brown said.

She added that “the new Vice-Chancellor will be expected to bring a track record of successful leadership and academic achievement, as demonstrated in a doctoral degree and ideally at full Professorial level.”

Last August, the University Council Chairman, Kris Ole Senanu, said the global executive search for a new Vice-Chancellor is expected to be highly intense. The process is anticipated to last approximately 6 to 9 months.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

World marks Pneumonia day amid increased cases

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 12-The World pneumonia day will be celebrated today amid calls from health advocates on leaders to scale up coordination between National...

12 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Obado heckled during Ruto tour in Migori

MIGORI, Kenya Nov 11 – Migori Governor Okoth Obado was heckled in two instances in Homa Bay and Migori Counties Thursday when he accompanied...

1 day ago

Kenya

Raila to Ruto: You’re to blame for Kondele chaos, you provoked the youth

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 11 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga has downplayed Wednesday’s incident in Kondele where Deputy President William Ruto’s...

1 day ago

Top stories

KEMSA Board assures Development partners that reforms are following due process

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 11 – The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) has assured donors and development partners invested in the local health sector that...

1 day ago

STUDENT UNREST

Magoha to face House departmental committee on education over school arsons

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 11 – Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha is on Thursday expected to brief the National Assembly on practical measures the...

2 days ago

Kenya

Kenya Institute of Supplies Management wants to be involved in KEMSA reforms

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 10 – The Kenya Institute of Supplies Management (KISM) has urged the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) to involve it in...

2 days ago

Kenya

Lawyers, activists petition govt against abductions, killings

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 10 – Lawyers and activists have presented a petition to the government demanding respect for the rule of law following increased...

2 days ago

Corona Virus

Grabbing the opportunity for reproductive health self-care

Alongside its many disruptions and negative impacts, the Covid-19 pandemic came bearing invaluable lessons, mostly relating to promoting health and well-being. One of the...

2 days ago