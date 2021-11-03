UK willing to extradite soldiers to face murder charge in Kenya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NANYUKI, Kenya Nov 3 – The UK government says it is willing to extradite its soldiers accused in the murder of a Kenyan woman Agnes Wanjiru to face justice in the country.

UK’s Minister for Armed Forces James Heappey who jetted in Kenya this week said Britain has nothing to hide about the incident and has been cooperating with Kenyan authorities in the investigation.

Kenyan police announced on Monday that they were reopening a case into the 2012 murder of the young mother last seen with a British soldier from the British Army Training Unit in Kenya (BATUK).

“As a country we feel that justice for Wanjiru’S family must be served urgently and as a matter of fact we are willing to extradite the suspects to face justice in Kenya,” Heappey told reporters at the army training unit late Wednesday.

And he regretted that “it’s true this incident has dentned the image of the British soldiers which must be corrected.”

There have been claims that the UK government or its military had not been cooperating in the investigation, with reports of a major cover up in the shocking murder of the young woman whose body was discovered in a septic tank at a club she had been partying with soldiers.

The Sunday Times reported last month that a British soldier confessed to killing Wanjiru and showed comrades where he dumped her body, and the crime was reported but dismissed by military officials.

The revelations have galvanised fresh calls for an investigation and justice for Wanjiru.

“I want to make it clear to everyone that UK has nothing to hide,” Heappey said, “our agreement with Kenya allows us to bring suspects for trial and we are willing to do that.”

Kenya’s police chief Hilary Mutyambai this announced that he had directed murder case to be reopened and urged the UK government to cooperate. “I have directed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to reopen the case and compile all the available evidence and witness accounts and ensure the case is concluded before a court of law.”

UK High Commissioner to Kenya Jane Marriott last month expressed “outrage and concern” over Wanjiru’s death and promised high-level support to a Kenyan investigation into her murder.

Marriott said initial inquiries were made in 2012 by a special UK investigative branch and details about British personnel were submitted to Kenyan authorities when requested.

After an inquest in 2019, Kenyan authorities began looking into the murder again.

Since Kenya gained independence in 1963, thousands of British infantrymen have passed through a training camp on the outskirts of Nanyuki known as BATUK for exercises in harsh and difficult terrain.

While their presence has bolstered the local economy, there have been controversies and allegations of serious crimes and other misdemeanours in the past.

Heappey said that although the incident had soared the relationship between British soldiers and the local community residents of Nanyuki, he pleaded for patience while assuring for full cooperation.

There have been calls for the closure of the training camp, with legislators Tuesday vowing not to renew agreements signed between the Kenyan government and Britain on its continuation.

“Although the community is angry over the incident we have talked with business people especially the (Kenya) Chamber of Commerce (and Industry) and they have told us they do not want us to close this unit due to the fact that it offers employment to many people,” he said.

Heappey said “Kenya is the UK’s security partner of choice in east Africa and we have a long history of working together to promote both security and justice. The tragic murder of Agnes Wanjiru is no different.”

During his visit to Kenya, Heappey said he had “seen the depth and breadth of our relationship with the Kenyan military and I look forward to growing our friendship further to achieve a secure and stable East Africa.”