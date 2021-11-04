One person shot, injured during Ford Kenya NDC at Bomas of Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 4 – At least one person was shot and seriously injured on Thursday during a fracas at the Ford Kenya National Delegate’s Conference held at the Bomas of Kenya.

Reports indicate that the fracas occurred elections, but it remains unclear who opened fire injuring a delegate.

Journalists covering the event said they heard gunshots before an ambulance rushed the injured person to hospital.

A man believed to be a bodyguard to one of the politicians at the delegates conference was arrested after the shooting.

Developing story…..