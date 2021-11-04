Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A paramedic attends to a man inside an ambulance; he was shot during a Ford Kenya NDC at the Bomas of Kenya on November 4, 2021.

Top stories

One person shot, injured during Ford Kenya NDC at Bomas of Kenya

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 4 – At least one person was shot and seriously injured on Thursday during a fracas at the Ford Kenya National Delegate’s Conference held at the Bomas of Kenya.

Reports indicate that the fracas occurred elections, but it remains unclear who opened fire injuring a delegate.

Journalists covering the event said they heard gunshots before an ambulance rushed the injured person to hospital.

A man believed to be a bodyguard to one of the politicians at the delegates conference was arrested after the shooting.

Developing story…..

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Ford Kenya holds National Delegates Conference despite court order halting it

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 4- Ford Kenya party held its National Delegates Conference (NDC) Thursday despite an order by the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT)...

3 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Blow to Wetangula as court stops planned FORD Kenya NDC

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 3 – Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula has suffered a major blow after the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) suspended...

20 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Mudavadi maintains opposition to State-backed candidate as OKA tours western Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 30 – The One Kenya Alliance (OKA) leaders kicked-off their two-day campaigns in the Western region on Friday where they reiterated...

5 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

OKA leaders take popularization campaigns to Western, Central Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 29 – The One Kenya Alliance, OKA, was on Friday set to embark on a rigorous meet the people campaign tour...

6 days ago