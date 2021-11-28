Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
This video screeshot shows sections of the Nairobi-JKIA expressway which was flooded due to heavy rains on November 28, 2021.

County News

Heavy rains expected in 32 Counties

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13- Kenya Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rains in 32 Counties in the next 24 hours.

They include Nairobi, Machakos, Kitui, Makueni, Kajiado, Tana River, Lamu, Garissa, Mandera, Wajir, Marsabit, Isiolo, Kiambu, Murang’a, Embu, Kirinyaga, Meru, Nyeri, Tharaka, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Samburu, Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot, Trans Nzoia,
Uasin Gishu, Nyamira, Kisii, Narok, Nakuru, Migori.

The rains could cause floods in some parts. In the capital Nairobi, flooding was reported on sections of Mombasa road and Uhuru Highway rendering the roads impassable for several hours.

The Met department said the remaining counties of North-eastern, North-western, South-eastern Lowlands will generally remain dry while strong southerly winds of over 25 12.5m/s are expected over parts of Turkana and the eastern half of the Country.

The country has in the last one month experienced dry weather with sporadic showers in some parts.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

NGO Council condemns killings of 4 people in Kerio Valley by bandits

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 28- The National Council of Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) has condemned the killings of four people in Kerio valley in a cattle...

2 hours ago

Top stories

Nairobi floods alert! Avoid Nyayo Stadium and Bunyala roundabouts

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 28 – The heavy rains have caused flooding in various parts of the capital Nairobi, rendering some roads impassable. On Sunday...

4 hours ago

Kenya

2 arrested in Mtito Andei for vandalising SGR line

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 26 – Two people behind the recent vandalism of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) line have been arrested. The two are...

20 hours ago

Africa

China Media Group sets up collaboration platform with Africa

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 26 – China Media Group (CMG) has set up a new collaboration platform with Africa. The “Our African Partners: CMG Media...

20 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Why Raila and Kalonzo may work together in 2022

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 25 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga has given the strongest indication yet, that he will likely work...

3 days ago

County News

JSC summons Sonko to testify against Justice Chitembwe

Nairobi, Kenya, Nov 25- The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has summoned former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko to testify as a witness on videos he...

3 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Matiangi assures chiefs of govt protection during elections

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 25- The Government has vowed to protect Chiefs and other Grassroot officers from political harassment ahead of the 2022 general election....

3 days ago

Capital Health

Sustainable health systems key for cardiovascular disease prevention – stakeholders

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 25 – Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) remain the leading cause of premature death and disease burden globally, disproportionately affecting low-and middle-income countries...

3 days ago