Kenya rubbishes impending ICJ judgment on Somalia case as flawed

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 8 – Kenya has dismissed an impending judgment by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the maritime dispute filed at the court by Somalia as “the culmination of a flawed process.”

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Amb Macharia Kamau on Friday said Kenya will not hesitate to defend its territorial integrity as it did during the Shifta War indicating that the judgement expected on October 12 could have serious ramifications on the region’s stability.

“The Government of Kenya recognizes and has consistently indicated as much, that the Judgement of the Court – whichever way – will have profound security, political, social and economic ramifications in the region and beyond. This will, undoubtedly, be unfortunate in a region that is already under the torment of terrorism, instability and conflict,” he said.

More to follow…