Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Amb Macharia Kamau /FILE

Kenya

Kenya rubbishes impending ICJ judgment on Somalia case as flawed

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 8 – Kenya has dismissed an impending judgment by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the maritime dispute filed at the court by Somalia as “the culmination of a flawed process.”

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Amb Macharia Kamau on Friday said Kenya will not hesitate to defend its territorial integrity as it did during the Shifta War indicating that the judgement expected on October 12 could have serious ramifications on the region’s stability.

“The Government of Kenya recognizes and has consistently indicated as much, that the Judgement of the Court – whichever way – will have profound security, political, social and economic ramifications in the region and beyond. This will, undoubtedly, be unfortunate in a region that is already under the torment of terrorism, instability and conflict,” he said.

More to follow…

 

In this article:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

MPs divided on petition to create a public holiday for prayers

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 8 – A petition by a Kenyan to have a day set aside as a public holiday for national prayers elicited...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Mudavadi to Kenyans: Examine us carefully for 2022

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 7 – Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi has appealed to Kenyans to examine their presidential aspirants carefully and decide...

17 hours ago

Kenya

HRW urges transparency in Kenya’s Cash Transfer Programme for vulnerable families

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 7 – Human Rights Watch (HRW) has urged the National Treasury and Planning to extensively review its internal mechanisms to ensure...

19 hours ago

Capital Health

Kenya welcomes WHO’s approval of malaria vaccine for children

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 7 –Kenya has welcomed the approval of the Malaria vaccine by the World Health Organization (WHO). The Ministry of Health said...

19 hours ago

County News

Malaria down by 18pc in Kisumu thanks to new vaccine

KISUMU, Kenya Oct 7 – The burden of Malaria has reduced by 18 per cent in Kisumu County which is endemic to the disease...

20 hours ago

County News

NTSA working to create effective cashless system for PSV’s

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 7 -The government has announced plans to push for a cashless payment system in the public transport sector as part of...

20 hours ago

Kenya

CJ Koome commits to formulate child friendly judicial policies

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 7- Chief Justice Martha Koome now says that the Judiciary will continue to formulate judicial policies that are child-friendly in order...

21 hours ago

Africa

Matsanga writes to UN Secretary General seeking deferment of ICJ ruling on Kenya-Somalia maritime case

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 7 – A conflict resolution expert has written to the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres urging him to intervene and...

21 hours ago