Capital News
DCI sleuths said that the victim’s lifeless body was found hanging from the door frame of the couple's master bedroom according to a report filed by her wife at Nyeri’s central police station on October 15/CFM - FILE

DCI probe suspected homicide in Nyeri after German national died following a domestic brawl

DCI sleuths said that the victim’s lifeless body was found hanging from the door frame of the couple’s master bedroom according to a report filed by her wife at Nyeri’s central police station on October 15.

“What began as a blossoming love relationship between two lovers in Nyeri, ended up in tears after the man died mysteriously following an argument. Weise Klaus Armin, a Deutsch national aged 75, had been involved in a heated argument with his wife Rosemary Wangui, 38, before his lifeless body was later found hanging from the door frame of their master bedroom,” said the DCI.

The agency said that the victim had earlier accused his wife of infidelity upon return at their home in Nyeri’s Muhasibu Estate along Gamerock area. She flew after the victim allegedly threatened to kill her with a knife.

Following the argument, the deceased is then reported to have locked himself in the bedroom, where his lifeless body was later found.

“When police officers from Nyeri arrived at the scene, they broke into the bedroom and found Armin’s lifeless body hanging from a rope,” the agency said.

The agency’s homicide experts, with the support of a team from Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau and scene of crime detectives, visited the scene and conducted forensic tests and recorded statements.

The agency stated that they are currently awaiting the arrival of the deceased’s kin from Germany, before conducting a postmortem on his body to establish the cause of death.

