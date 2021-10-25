Businessman files petition for removal of DPP Haji over gross misconduct

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 25 – Yet another petition seeking the removal of Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has been filed.

The second petition was filed on Monday by businessman Francis Njeru, who wants the DPP cited for gross misconduct for allegedly mismanaging his case.

It was filed a week after another petition by Tob Cohen’s sister Gabriel Van Straten who accuses the DPP of mismanaging her late brother’s case.

As for Njeru, he claims DPP has mismanaged his case in a property dispute China Road Bridge Corporation (CRBC), and ARJ Capital.

Developing story….