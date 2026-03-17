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Zhang Kequn, 37, and Charles Mwangi, 35, appeared at Jomo Kenyatta International Law Court on Tuesday facing charges of dealing in live wildlife species and conspiracy to commit a felony/ODPP

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DPP charges Kenyan man, Chinese associate over illegal ant trade

DPP charges Chinese national Zhang Kequn and Kenyan Charles Mwangi for illegally dealing in 3,361 live ants, sold at Ksh. 100 each, without a permit. Case set for March 27, 2026.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 17 — The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has charged a 37-year-old Chinese man and a Kenyan for dealing in live wildlife species, including thousands of live ants.

Zhang Kequn, 37, and Charles Mwangi, 35, appeared at Jomo Kenyatta International Law Court on Tuesday facing charges of dealing in live wildlife species and conspiracy to commit a felony.

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Prosecution Counsel John Tago told the court the two were found on March 10 dealing in 1,948 garden ants packaged in specialized tubes and 300 live ants wrapped in tissue — all “without a valid permit,” he told the court.

Mwangi faces a second count after allegedly dealing in more live wildlife in Gilgil town on 13th March 2026.

Mercy Katsivo told the court that he was found with “1,000 live ants in a pink basin, 113 garden ants stashed in specialized syringes, and 503 empty syringes in a white sack, all without a permit.”

The pair were also jointly charged with conspiring to commit the offenses over multiple dates between 10th and 13th March, specifically dealing in garden ants.

“The accused conspired to commit an offense, namely dealing in live wildlife species,” Tago said.

Both accused pleaded not guilty before Senior Principal Magistrate Irene Gichobi.

Evidence presented shows that Kequn paid Mwangi Sh60,000 for 600 live ants and an additional Sh70,000 for 700 more, at Sh100 per ant, the prosecution added.

The DPP opposed the release of Zhang Kequn on bond, citing that he “arrived in the country on 27th February 2026 on a tourism visa, has no fixed abode, and is a flight risk.”

The court slotted the matter for mention on March 27.

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