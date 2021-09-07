Connect with us

A public health official conducts public awareness in Nairobi's Mukuru kwa Njenga slum/FILE/MOH

Corona Virus

Kenya records 704 COVID-19 cases, positivity rate of 10.4 per cent

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – The country coronavirus positivity rate was reported at 10.4 per cent on Tuesday after 704 people tested positive from a sample size of 6,776.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 1,815 patients were admitted in various hospitals across the country among them 147 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Kagwe further announced that 5 more patients had succumbed to the virus, pushing fatalities to 4,800.

Another 756 patients were discharged after recovering from the virus, bringing total recoveries to 229,762.

A total of 2,874,858 people had been vaccinated across the country with 814,375 having been fully vaccinated.

The country received the second batch of 880,320 COVID-19 Moderna vaccine doses Monday with more expected in the coming days.

The vaccines were acquired with the assistance of the US government through the COVAX facility that is helping the African Union get vaccines for the continent.

They were received at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) by Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Rashid Aman and CDC Country Director Mark Bulterys accompanied by other officials.

On Tuesday the Japanese government donated a cold chain capacity infrastructure that includes 12 ultra-modern deep freezers.

The deep freezers with a 3 million dose capacity were handed to CS Kagwe.

He said the freezers will facilitate the storage of vaccines at temperatures of up to -70 degrees.

Kagwe said three of the freezers will be stationed at the central vaccine stores in Kitengala in Kajiado while the others will be distributed to the nine central stores in the country which include Nairobi, Nyeri and Kakamega.

“From the regional stores, these vaccines will be transported to selected vaccination posts at temperatures of plus 2 to plus 8 degrees as its common with other vaccines,” Kagwe said.

Vaccines like Pfizer from the US requires extreme cold temperatures for storage.

“We are extremely thankful to the Japanese government for this donation which will enable us store vaccines safely so as to vaccinate as many people as possible,” Kagwe said.

Kenya has deployed AstraZeneca, Johnson and Johnson and Moderna vaccines and is expecting Pfizer from the US in the coming days.

 

