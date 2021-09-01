DP Ruto has 257 police officers for security

The revelation was made on Wednesday by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi when he appeared before a parliamentary security committee to explain why General Service Unit (GSU) officers were withdrawn from Ruto’s residences and replaced by Administration Police officers.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 1 –Deputy President William Ruto has 257 police officers deployed to guard him, the government has revealed.

Matiangi told the MPs committee that the GSU officers “were not withdrawn” describing the move as a “security rearrangement.”

Matiangi told a parliamentary committee on security on Wednesday that Ruto retained his close protection unit comprised of Presidential Escort Unit with a total of 74 officers.

He said the second layer of security comprising of GSU was changed to Administration Police after consultations among national security agencies.

Matiangi said a total of 257 officers guard installations of interest to the Deputy President including a hanger at Wilson airport and his farms.

More to follow…