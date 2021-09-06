Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The consignment COVID-19 vaccines donated by the UK government was received at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) by Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Mercy Mwangangi alongside British Deputy High Commissioner to Kenya Josephine Gauld and other top government officials on July 31, 2021.

Corona Virus

258 new COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths in Kenya with 8.2pc positivity rate

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6- The Ministry of Health has reported 258 new COVID-19 cases that were detected from a sample size of 3,137 raising the total caseload to 240,430.

The positivity rate in the country stood at 8.2 percent as at September 6.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 1,825 patients were admitted to various health facilities countrywide among them 151 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Kagwe said an audit conducted in health facilities had revealed 9 more deaths raising fatalities in the country from the pandemic to 4,795.

Kenya had vaccinated 2,870,392 people by September 6, as the Health Ministry targets 10 million by December.

The country received the second batch of 880,320 COVID-19 Moderna vaccine doses Monday with more expected in the coming days.

The vaccines were acquired with the assistance of the US government through the COVAX facility that is helping the African Union get vaccines for the continent.

They were received at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) by Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Rashid Aman CDC Country Director Mark Bulterys accompanied by other officials.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The Kenya government appreciates the support and assistance of the donation we are receiving today from the US government. This donation will be of great help to us,” Dr Aman said.

Aman said Kenya has so far received 5,146,780 various vaccine doses including Astrazeneca and Johnson.

“The vaccine constraints we were facing as a country are now fading away,” he said, expressing optimism that the government will meet its target of vaccinating 10 million people by December as pledged by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Aman urged more people turn up for the vaccines, explaining that “It is through having more people vaccinated that we will know we are managing this pandemic and we can then relax some of the protocols.”

Kenya is still under a night curfew with restrictions on hotels, bars and restaurants operating hours.

There is also a government ban on public gatherings which continue to be flouted by top politicians in the country with nothing done to stop them.

“Those who have taken the first dose, should come out to get the second dose. Full protection comes when you are fully vaccinated. The government is doing its part to acquire vaccines and on their part, Kenyans should avail themselves so that they are vaccinated,” Aman said.

He assured that all vaccines deployed in Kenya have been approved by WHO and no vaccine is superior to the other.

“So we urge Kenyans when they go out to get vaccinated they should not be insisting on specific vaccines,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kenya now has three types of vaccines AstraZeneca, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson.

“We also expect very soon to add Pfizer against a donation that we are expecting from the US government.

so there will be a variety of vaccines available. They are all equally good in protecting you from the severe corona disease,” he said.

CDC Country Director Mark Bulterys said more donations will be sent to Kenya.

“This shipment contains the second consignment of 880,000 Moderna doses bringing the total shipment to 1.76 million Moderna vaccine doses. This is part of the Biden-Haris administration’s commitment to help combat covid around the globe and is based on the strong partnership that the US government and Kenya have built over the years.”

In this article:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Headlines

Case filed to postpone elections to 2023 citing lack of IEBC CEO

NAIROBI, Kenya sep 6 – A case seeking to have next year’s elections postponed to 2023 has been filed citing lack of a substantive...

2 hours ago

Headlines

Laikipia Nature Conservancy under night curfew for major security operation

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 6 – INTERIOR Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has declared a dusk to dawn curfew in Laikipia Nature Conservancy to pave way...

3 hours ago

County News

Investigation shows arson in Kisumu’s Prosperity House: official

KISUMU, Kenya Sep 6 – Preliminary investigations into the Sunday fire that gutted the 9th floor of Prosperity House in Kisumu points to an...

5 hours ago

BBI

Show Kenyans the source of your wealth, Jubilee party tells Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 6 – The ruling Jubilee Party has called on Deputy President William Ruto to explain the source of his wealth acquired...

6 hours ago

Headlines

Tuju to Ruto: You have crossed the line, tame your allies

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 6 – Jubilee party Secretary General Raphael Tuju has asked Deputy President William Ruto to tame his allies following “attacks on...

7 hours ago

BBI

Mt Kenya’s political eruption: What is Karua, Kiunjuri, Kanini Kega and others up to?

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 6 – Mount Kenya is erupting, politically, as the country draws closer to August 2022 when President Uhuru Kenyatta’s second and...

7 hours ago

County News

99-year-old man killed by his 65-year-old wife in Kenya’s Murang’a region

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – A nonagenarian was killed by his 65-year-old wife in Central Kenya on Sunday night, sparking outrage from locals. The...

11 hours ago

Corona Virus

Kenya receives 880,320 more Moderna vaccine doses from the US

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 6 – Kenya received the second batch of 880,320 COVID-19 Moderna vaccine doses Monday, as efforts to vaccinate at least 10...

13 hours ago