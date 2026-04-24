Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Officials said the partnership reflects a growing shift toward integrating technology, education and sustainability into correctional services as part of broader justice sector reforms/Kenya Prisons Service

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt boosts prison reforms with digital learning push for inmates

The government is scaling up prison reforms through partnerships and digital learning hubs, with 250 computers donated to boost inmate education and reduce reoffending.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24 — The State Department for Correctional Services is stepping up collaboration with development partners to fast-track reforms aimed at strengthening the rehabilitation and reintegration of offenders.

Speaking during the launch of a circular economy hub facility by Close the Gap in Syokimau, Correctional Services Principal Secretary Salome Beacco said multi-stakeholder partnerships remain central to transforming the country’s correctional system.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Beacco welcomed the donation of 250 desktop computers by Close the Gap, noting that the support is expanding access to education and skills training within correctional facilities, where many inmates come from disadvantaged backgrounds.

“Evidence continues to demonstrate that rehabilitation is most effective where education, digital inclusion and opportunity converge. Incarcerated persons who access learning and skills programmes are significantly less likely to reoffend upon release,” she said.

The computers will be distributed across 13 selected facilities, where they are expected to serve as hubs for learning, innovation and skills development—equipping inmates with digital literacy and market-relevant competencies.

Kenya’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environment Programme, Ida Odinga, said the initiative will help bridge opportunity gaps for vulnerable groups.

She noted that efforts by Close the Gap and TeckKids Africa will not only broaden access to education but also ensure inclusivity in emerging opportunities linked to the digital economy.

The event brought together senior government officials, diplomats and development partners, including European Union Ambassador to Kenya Henriette Geiger, Netherlands Ambassador Henk Bakker, Belgian Ambassador Peter Maddens, Commissioner General of Prisons Patrick Aranduh, Close the Gap Chief Executive Officer Olivier Vanden Eynde and Acting Probation and Aftercare Services Secretary Shadrack Kavutai.

Officials said the partnership reflects a growing shift toward integrating technology, education and sustainability into correctional services as part of broader justice sector reforms.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

crime

Teacher couple held over Sh2.4mn fake land deal uncovered at Ardhi House

A couple has been arrested over a Sh2.4 million land fraud in Ruiru after discrepancies emerged during a title transfer at Ardhi House, DCI...

37 minutes ago

DIPLOMACY

UAE Assures Safety of 30,000 Kenyans as Middle East Tensions Persist

"The Kenyan community is not a guest in the UAE – it is part of our family, and we will do everything necessary to...

7 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

UAE pledges trade links as Red Sea delays hit Kenya exports

"The UAE sees Kenya as an increasingly important partner, and there is significant scope to advance this relationship further," the UAE Foreign Affairs Minister

10 hours ago

Kenya

PAC Flags Costly Delays as Govt Pays Millions in Interest Penalties on Projects

At the centre of the concerns is the Thiba Dam project, where the Auditor-General flagged a payment of Sh42.12 million made to a contractor...

13 hours ago

Kenya

IPOA Launches Probe into Fatal Shooting of Garissa Taxi Driver at Modika Barrier

The Authority said it initiated investigations after receiving official notification from the National Police Service, as required by law.

13 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto Urges Africa to Tap Domestic Capital for Infrastructure Development

President Ruto warned that continued dependence on foreign capital risks undermining Africa’s long-term goals.

15 hours ago

Kenya

Nicholas Bodo Appointed Acting KCAA Director General After Arao’s Exit

Bodo is expected to oversee the authority’s operations as the recruitment process for a substantive Director General gets underway.

16 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto, Oburu Direct UDA and ODM Chairpersons to Intensify Talks Toward Coalition of Equals

The party chairpersons have been tasked with scaling up engagements across party organs to ensure consistent dialogue and coordination on priority national issues.

16 hours ago