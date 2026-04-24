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DCI said detectives from its Land Fraud Investigation Unit apprehended the suspects following a complaint involving a Kenyan woman based in Denmark who had sought to purchase land through her sister/DCI

crime

Teacher couple held over Sh2.4mn fake land deal uncovered at Ardhi House

A couple has been arrested over a Sh2.4 million land fraud in Ruiru after discrepancies emerged during a title transfer at Ardhi House, DCI says.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24 — A couple has been arrested for allegedly defrauding a land buyer of Sh2.4 million in a scheme uncovered during a title transfer process, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has said.

In a statement issued Thursday, the DCI said detectives from its Land Fraud Investigation Unit apprehended the suspects following a complaint involving a Kenyan woman based in Denmark who had sought to purchase land through her sister.

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The buyer intended to acquire a parcel in Mwihoko, within Ruiru Sub-County, valued at Sh2.4 million.

“However, the deal took a deceptive twist when, while finalising the title transfer at Ardhi House, it was revealed that the land was registered to a different individual and did not belong to the purported seller,” the DCI said.

The discrepancy triggered investigations, with detectives describing the case as part of a broader pattern of fraudulent schemes targeting unsuspecting buyers, particularly those transacting remotely.

Upon conclusion of investigations, the case file was forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), which approved charges of obtaining money by false pretences.

The suspects—53-year-old Patrick Karimi Kamara and 50-year-old Alice Wanjiru Kanyoro, both secondary school teachers—were arrested and remain in custody pending arraignment.

The DCI said the case underscores persistent land fraud risks in Kenya and urged buyers to conduct due diligence, including verifying ownership records before making payments.

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