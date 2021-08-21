Waiguru, Nyoro deny endorsing Raila for 2022; say Mt Kenya open for talks

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NYERI, Kenya, Aug 21 – A section of Mt Kenya region leaders have denied endorsing ODM leader Raila Odinga’s presidential ambitions saying the region is open for talks with all State House hopefuls.

Speaking after a two-day retreat in Laikipia county, the leaders said their engagements with other national leaders were only consultative and that they had settled on none.

“There has been speculation that we are leaning towards Raila Odinga, that is not true. In fact, what we are doing is consultations so whoever we think will articulate our issues is the one we will back,” Waiguru said on Saturday.

Her remarks in the company of her Kiambu counterpart James Nyoro, Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege, Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni and former Nairobi County Speaker Beatrice Erachi came a day after the Court of Appeal upheld the nullification of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitution amendment process which she’d vouched for.

Following the Friday decision, Waiguru also put out a tweet suggest a change in her political stance in coming days.

“Kenya will go on. BBI intended well but we must respect the constitutional authority of the courts and find other legitimate means to achieve Kenya’s unity and prosperity. And for some of us, it’s time for serious introspection on the political way forward,” she tweeted.

Emerging from the Laikipia meetings, Waiguru said they will demand a presidential candidate to address issues affecting the region including farming, youth employment and business.

“Many of residents think we are divided on account that we are talking to these people who are seeking the top seat. You will see meetings of that kind since we are open to all,” said Waiguru.

“As a region we must speak in one voice. this will be achieved when we converge since we must speak in one voice,” said Sabina remarked.

Nyoro said that the region and its economy must be addressed to its interests are protected after President Uhuru Kenyatta retires in 2o22.

“Most of our people are suffering after being embargoed by CRB if you look at papers of those people listed majority are from the central region with some being auctioned. This must be addressed,” said Nyoro

Elachi called for an end to police brutality targeted at youths.

“We have a situation where our youths are dying under the hands of police this must be addressed through enhanced communication between the two groups,” she said.