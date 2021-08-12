Connect with us

Chidzuga, an ardent supporter of the Jubilee administration and a former long serving official of Maendeleo Ya Wanawake Organization (MYWO), passed away on Thursday/FILE

President Kenyatta mourns former Kwale County MP Zainab Chidzuga

MOMBASA, Kenya, Aug 12 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family, friends and relatives of former Kwale County MP Zainab Kalekye Chidzuga.

Chidzuga, an ardent supporter of the Jubilee administration and a former long serving official of Maendeleo Ya Wanawake Organization (MYWO), passed away on Thursday.

In his message of comfort, the President eulogised Hon Chidzuga as a steadfast leader and astute grassroots mobilizer who helped uplift the welfare of women in Kwale County and across the country through her many initiatives.

“I have received the sad news of the passing away of Hon Zainab Chidzuga with a heavy heart. The ugly hand of death has robbed our country of a highly influential grassroots mobiliser and leader who was a role model to many women.

“Mama Zainab Chidzuga was a passionate advocate of women empowerment whose many achievements as an activist, legislator and mentor will continue shaping the gender agenda in our country for generations,” the President mourned.

The President wished the family of the departed leader God’s fortitude and comfort as they mourn their departed matriach.

