OKA says won’t support Raila, to field own presidential candidate

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 17 – ONE Kenya Alliance (OKA) has declared it will field its own presidential candidate in the 2022 elections, dashing hopes of supporting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The alliance of Musalia Mudavadi (Amani National Congress), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Gideon Moi (KANU) and Moses Wetangula of Ford Kenya said they will soon announce their flag bearer.

“We will soon announce our flag bearer,” said Senator Cleophas Malala of ANC after a retreat of the alliance at the Great Rift Valley Lodge.

The retreat was called after the leaders met President Uhuru Kenyatta in State House, Mombasa where he urged them to consider supporting Odinga.

Developing story…