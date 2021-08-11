Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

World

11 children abducted by presumed Islamist militants in DR Congo

Published

Bunia (DR Congo) (AFP), Aug 31 – Eleven children aged nine to 17, including five girls, have been kidnapped by presumed Islamist rebels in northeastern DR Congo, a local official told AFP on Tuesday.

The rebels, thought to be members of the Islamic State-linked Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), abducted the group in a village in Ituri province on Sunday evening, according to Dieudonne Malangayi, acting chairman of the chiefdom of Walese Vonkutu.

The rebels erupted into the Bundingili area where the village is located, and kidnapped “all the civilians who were there, men, women and children,” he told AFP by phone.

More than three kilometres (two miles) away in the bush, the militants “freed the men, women and some young children,” but kept the 11 other children.

Congolese troops patrolling the village of Mwenda earlier this year. The village lies in an area that is notorious for attacks by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) © AFP / ALEXIS HUGUET

“We don’t know what happened” to them, said Malangayi, who is also a representative of civil society.

The ADF, historically a Ugandan Islamist group, have been accused of killing thousands of civilians in Ituri and neighbouring North Kivu province.

No fatalities occurred in the latest raid, but “according to our analysis and the testimony of the freed civilians, they abducted these children to train them to become fighters,” Malangayi said.

Map showing the main area of ADF attacks in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo © AFP / Cléa PÉCULIER

Since May, the provinces of North Kivu and Ituri have been under a state of siege, replacing civilian authorities with army and police officers to fight armed groups.

The ADF, which the United States has deemed a terrorist group, is considered the deadliest of scores of armed militias that roam the mineral-rich eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

On August 18, a contingent of US special operations forces arrived in the area to help the Congolese army in their fight against the ADF, US and Congolese sources said at the time.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In a separate incident in eastern DR Congo, one person was killed and seven were injured late Monday by “armed bandits” in Karisimbi, a district in North Kivu province, local mayor Jean-Paul Elongi Wandikia told AFP.

The local hospital said it had admitted eight people with gunshot wounds, one of whom later died.

Karisimbi lies in the Goma area, which is notorious for murders and armed robbery.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Fifth Estate

Industrial agriculture is no solution for Africa

By Francesca de Gasparis and Gabriel Manyangadze The theme for this year’s African Green Revolution Forum (AGRF) to be held in Nairobi from September...

33 mins ago

World

Security, logistics, repair: what next for Kabul’s airport?

Kabul (AFP), Aug 31 – With the Taliban in possession of Kabul’s airport after the United States completed its withdrawal on Tuesday, the focus...

1 hour ago

Africa

President Kenyatta lauds conservation agencies for successful anti-poaching efforts

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 31 —President Uhuru Kenyatta has applauded Kenya’s wildlife conservation agencies led by the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife, and the Kenya...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Dedan Kimathi’s daughter Peris Mukami is dead

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 31—Freedom fighter Dedan Kimathi’s daughter Peris Muthoni is dead. Muthoni died at the weekend after a long illness, according to her...

3 hours ago

World

Taliban takeover spurs old fears among ex-Soviet neighbours

Termez (Uzbekistan) (AFP), Aug 31 – The Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan has brought back bad memories to the country’s ex-Soviet neighbours, who fear a...

7 hours ago

World

US warns terror threat to Kabul airport ‘real’ in evacuation’s final hours

Kabul (AFP), Aug 30 – The Pentagon warned Monday of “real” and “specific” threats of new attacks at Kabul airport just hours ahead of...

14 hours ago

Headlines

PHOTOS: Ruto welcomes newly deployed AP guards at the Hustler’s Mansion

19 hours ago

Capital Health

Govt to withhold COVID vaccines from centres with inconsistent returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 – The Ministry of Health on Monday said the vaccine deployment centre will withhold COVID-19 vaccines from health facilities unable...

21 hours ago