NCIC Chairperson Samuel Kobia on Monday said the agency will convene an inter-community peace dialogue in partnership with other stakeholders to resolve simmering tensions/NCIC

County News

NCIC urges ceasefire amid violence among communities in Marsabit

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has called for ceasefire amid violence among the Borana, Gabra and Rendille communities being witnessed in Saku Constituency, which is in Marsabit County.

The Commission’s Chairperson Samuel Kobia on Monday said the agency will convene an inter-community peace dialogue in partnership with other stakeholders to resolve simmering tensions.

“We call upon the residents of Marsabit county and especially Saku constituency to heed our call for a ceasefire and embrace dialogue,” stated Kobia.

He said that the commission together with other government agencies had commenced investigations to bring to book the masterminds of the conflict.

The inter-ethnic clashes have left over a hundred people dead, and displaced thousands of residents since the beginning of the year.

Thousands of livestock have also been stolen and several houses torched.

Learning has also been affected with schools forced to shut down.

The Inspector General of Police already deployed officers from the General Service Unit (GSU) in Marsabit as part of measures to de-escalate the inter-community conflicts.

IG Hillary Mutyambai also called upon the residents to collaborate and work with the officers, with a view of restoring peace in the area.

