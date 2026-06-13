EAC signs 5 million euro health deal with KfW to bolster Mpox response

ARUSHA, Tanzania, Jun 13 – The East African Community (EAC) has signed a 5 million euro deal with Germany’s KfW Development Bank to support Mpox response and strengthen regional health security.

EAC Saturday said the financing agreement is aimed at strengthening outbreak response systems and improving preparedness against highly infectious diseases.

The funding is expected to enhance laboratory capacity across member states, improve early detection, surveillance, and coordinated response mechanisms within the region.

“The EAC is scaling up regional efforts to respond to the ongoing Ebola outbreak and strengthen preparedness against infectious diseases,” the regional body said.

Germany has also committed an additional 3 million euro to bolster Ebola response efforts, reinforcing ongoing interventions aimed at containing outbreaks and preventing cross-border spread.

The agreement was signed at the EAC Headquarters in Arusha by EAC Secretary General Amb. Stephen Mbundi and KfW Development Bank Country Director for Tanzania/EAC, Vanessa Eidt.

Officials said the partnership reflects growing international support for regional health resilience as East Africa continues to face recurrent outbreaks of infectious diseases that strain public health systems.

The latest financing is expected to strengthen laboratory networks, improve emergency preparedness, and support coordinated regional response frameworks for epidemic-prone diseases.