Malombe faces pressure over rising insecurity in Kitui as NLP demands action

KITUI, Kenya, June 13 – Kitui Governor Julius Malombe is facing mounting political pressure after NLP leader Augustus Kyalo Muli accused him of silence, inaction and insensitivity over a surge in killings and insecurity in parts of the county.

The National Liberal Party leader criticised Malombe’s silence following protests that demanded accountability from county leadership.

Muli, speaking a day after leading peaceful demonstrations in Kitui Town, said the Governor had remained silent amid public anxiety, arguing that residents affected by the violence deserved leadership engagement, comfort and clear action.

He also condemned the decision to deny demonstrators access to the Governor’s office during Thursday’s protests, terming it undemocratic and a sign of leadership detached from citizens’ concerns.

“Residents who gathered peacefully to seek answers over the killings deserved to be heard, not locked out by leaders elected to serve them,” he said.

In an open letter addressed to Governor Malombe, Muli issued a series of demands and deadlines aimed at addressing insecurity and gender-based violence in the county.

Among them is a demand for a public apology to affected families, his party, and victims of gender-based violence and killings by June 20.

He further wants the county government to institutionalise at least two monthly public barazas starting July, where residents can directly engage leadership on pressing issues.

Muli also called for an emergency Gender-Based Violence (GBV) summit by June 27, bringing together the County Commissioner, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), FIDA, women leaders and other stakeholders to craft urgent interventions.

He said the forum should also address safe housing, provision of sanitary towels for vulnerable girls, and installation of 200 street lights to improve security.

Additionally, he demanded a joint statement within seven days from the governor and County Commissioner outlining measures being taken to curb killings in Kitui Central and violence linked to herder-related conflicts.

Muli accused the governor of ignoring a worsening crisis, warning that continued inaction was deepening fear among residents.

“Kitui women can’t walk at 7pm. Farmers are being killed, and when citizens organize peacefully and come to your office, you call it politics and lock the door,” the letter reads.

He further warned that failure to meet the demands would trigger a new phase of political action, including a motion of censure in the County Assembly and fresh demonstrations outside the governor’s office.

The protests in Kitui Town were sparked by growing public outrage over a series of killings that have heightened insecurity concerns across the county, intensifying pressure on both county and national authorities to respond.