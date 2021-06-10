Mukhisa Kituyi in hot soup over assault claims by a woman in Mombasa

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 10- Presidential hopeful Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi is in hot soup following claims that he assaulted a woman in Mombasa.

The claim was filed by a woman identified in police records as Diana Opemi Lutta who alleges to have been assaulted on May 22 by the former United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Secretary-General at a hotel in Mombasa.

“The Inspector-General f Police has directed Regional Police Commander Coast to pen an inquiry against a politician who assaulted a woman and forward to DPP for perusal and advise,” the IG’s office said.

The report was filed at Nyali Police Station where the woman was issued with a P3 form to seek medication on injuries she claims to have sustained during the scuffle.

When reached for comment, Mukhisa said “I am aware of the said report. It did not happen.” He did not comment further.

In her report to police, Diana claims she was pushed by the politician and fell from bed before he kicked her while on the ground, leaving her with injuries on the left knee.

She told police that Mukhisa was her boyfriend.

Mukhisa has announced his bid for the presidency after quitting the UN job but blames COVID-19 for slowing his political activities.