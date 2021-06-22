Connect with us

Capital News
How the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine uses genetic information from SARS-CoV-2 to stimulate the body's immune response.

Corona Virus

Kenya to receive Pfizer vaccine doses from US govt by end of June

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya June 22 – Kenya is among countries set to receive doses of the Pfizer vaccine from the United States government by the end of Jun 2021.

White House said the move is part of President Joe Biden’s commitment to resolving the inequalities that have been witnessed in the distribution of vaccines globally.

“The Biden-Harris Administration is announcing the distribution list for 55 million of the 80 million doses of America’s own vaccine supply President Biden has pledged to allocate by the end of June in service of ending the pandemic globally,” it said in a statement that went on to explain that  “approximately 14 million – or 25% of these 55 million vaccines – will be shared with regional priorities and other recipients, such as: Colombia, Argentina, Haiti, other CARICOM countries, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Panama, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Cabo Verde, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Yemen, Tunisia, Oman, West Bank and Gaza, Ukraine, Kosovo, Georgia, Moldova, and Bosnia.”

It stressed the importance of the vaccine strategy as a vital component of America’s overall global effort to lead the world in the fight to defeat COVID-19 and to achieve global health security.

In addition to sharing teh vaccine doses, the Biden-Harris Administration said it is also committed to working with the manufacturers to produce more vaccines to share with the world.

To that end, ahead of the G7, President Biden announced that the U.S. will purchase half a billion Pfizer doses and donate them to 92 low- and lower-middle-income countries and members of the African Union.

In total, the G7+ agreed to provide an additional more than 1 billion doses starting summer 2021.

“This vaccine strategy is a vital component of our overall global effort to lead the world in the fight to defeat COVID-19 and to achieve global health security,” the White House said, “Our goals are to increase global COVID-19 vaccination coverage, prepare for surges and prioritize healthcare workers and other vulnerable populations based on public health data and acknowledged best practice, and help our neighbors and other countries in need.”

Kenya on Monday received 630, 000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from Denmark signaling a major boost to the ongoing efforts by the Ministry of Health to vaccinate as many Kenyans as possible.

By June 22, more than 1 million Kenyans had so far been vaccinated against the virus.

Kenya started the inoculation process in February when it received the initial 1.02 million vaccine doses through the COVAX facility.

