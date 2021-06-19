Connect with us

Dr. Chris Kirubi's children Robert and Mary-Ann lay a wreath on his final resting place on June 19, 2021.

IN PICTURES: Dr. Kirubi’s final journey

Published

Industrialist Dr. Chris Kirbubi was laid to rest at his Bendor farm in Thika on June 19, 2021.

 

Dr. Chris Kirubi’s children Robert and Mary-Ann flank Fiona (centre) as she read a tribute to her father who died on June 14, 2021 aged 80.

Mary-Ann Musangi, Dr Chris Kirubi’s daughter eulogizes her father at the Bendor farm where the industrialist was buried on June 19, 2021.

Dr Chris Kirubi’s son Robert assisted with other pallbearers to carry the industrialist’s body to the graveside during June 19, 2021 burial in Bendor farm, Thika.

Dr Chris Kirubi’s family members walk escort a hearse carrying his coffin to his final resting place at his Bendor farm in Thika on June 19, 2021.

Dr Chris Kirubi’s burial service was held at his Bendor farm on June 19, 2021.

Dr. Chris Kirubi’s final resting place at is his Bendor farm, Thika. He died on June 14, 2021 aged 80.

President Uhuru Kenyatta signs the condolence book at the residence of Dr Chris Kirubi who died on June 14, 2021. With him from left Andrew Musangi (Dr Kirubi’s son-in-law), daughter Mary-Ann (second from right) and son Robert (right).

