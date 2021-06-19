IN PICTURES: Dr. Kirubi’s final journey

Industrialist Dr. Chris Kirbubi was laid to rest at his Bendor farm in Thika on June 19, 2021.
NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 19 – Mary-Ann Kirubi Musangi has vowed to carry on with her father’s legacy which has seen him celebrated as one...
Tehran (AFP), Jun 18 – Ultraconservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi was declared the winner Saturday of Iran’s presidential election, a widely anticipated result after many...
NAIROBI, Kenya, June 19 – Businessman Chris Kirubi’s children will honor their father’s legacy by setting up the Chris Kirubi Foundation that will support...
NAIROBI, Kenya, June 19 – Businessman Chris Kirubi’s youngest daughter, Fiona Kirubi, has mourned his father as an admirable hardworking man who taught her...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 19 – The country’s COVID-19 positivity rate on Saturday rose to 11.8 per cent with 714 cases were reported within a...
NAIROBI, Kenya, June 19 – Industrialist Chris Kirubi has been laid to rest at his Bendor Estate in Murang’a County. The ceremony on Saturday...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 19 – The late Industrialist and businessman Chris Kirubi’s personal oncologist Dr. Lipika Goyal has described him as a charming and...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 19 – Businessman Dr Chris Kirubi’s funeral is currently underway at his Bendor estate in Gatanga, Murang’a county where family members,...