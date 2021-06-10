Govt sets aside Sh 15.8bn for HELB as TSC gets Sh281bn in 2021/22 Budget

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 10 – Treasury Cabinet secretary Ukur Yattani has set aside Sh202.8 billion to support several programs in the education sector so as to recover time lost during the COVID-19 pandemic while ensuring safe in-person learning.

Out of the proposed allocation in the 2021/22 budget, Yatani said Sh12 billion will cater for free primary education, Sh2.5 billion on recruitment of teachers, Sh 62.2 billion for free day secondary education and Sh 4 billion for examination fees waiver on primary and secondary school candidates.

Another sh1.8 billion was set aside for the school feeding program.

“I have proposed an allocation of Sh1 billion for the Competency-Based Curriculum and Ksh 420 million for the Digital Literacy Programme and ICT Integration in our Secondary Schools,” he added.

Other proposed allocations in the education sector include Sh 281.7 billion for the Teachers service commission, Sh 15.8 billion for Higher Education Loan Board, Sh 76.3 billion for university education, Sh 633 million for youth employment and vocational training promotion, and 323 million for the research fund.

“To support infrastructure development and ensure safe learning in our schools, I have proposed an allocation of Sh4.2 billion for Primary and Secondary schools’ infrastructure and Ksh 1.8 billion for construction and equipping of Technical Training Institutes and Vocational Training Centres,” he added.

Further, Sh1.1 billion has been set aside to increase access and improve the quality of Technical and Vocational Education and Training programs under the East Africa Skills Transformation and Regional Integration Project.