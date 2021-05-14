Connect with us

April 21, 2021 | Court of Appeal Judge William Ouko appears before the Judicial Service Commission for an interview for the position of Chief Justice/Judiciary Media Service

President Kenyatta appoints Ouko as Supreme Court judge after JSC nomination

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 14 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has gazetted the appointment of Justice William Ouko as a judge of the Supreme Court.

Ouko who heads the Court of Appeal was nominated by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) for the position on May 5.

The commission chaired by Professor Olive Mugenda nominated Ouko for the post which was left vacant following the retirement of Judge Prof Jackton Ojwang in 2020 on attaining the age of 70.

During his interview, Ouko who has an aggregate of 33 years’ experience in the legal profession said his devotion to serving Kenyans is his driving force saying he is not shy to be a freshman at the Supreme Court.

“My capacity is well known to all those who have worked with me. I work long hours and I generally enjoy my judicial work. Apart from my family there is nothing else as important as my work and so I devoted my time to work,” he said.

He will now join Acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, Justices Smokin Wanjala, Isaac Lenaola, Njoki Ndung’u, Mohammed Ibrahim on the bench.

Lady Justice  Martha Koome who was vetted on Thursday by National Assembly Justice and Legal Affairs (JLAC) Committee following her nomination to the position of Chief Justice will join the six if cleared.

