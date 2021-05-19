Connect with us

Justice Martha Koome when she appeared before the National Assembly's Justice and Legal Affairs Committee for vetting after nomination by the Judicial Service Commission as the suitable candidate to take over as the next Chief Justice to replace David Maraga who retired in January 2021.

Martha Koome awaits appointment as CJ after getting MPs’ nod

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 19 – The National Assembly has approved the nomination of Martha Koome as Chief Justice paving way for her to become Kenya’s third under the 2010 Constitution.

The Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs (JLAC) that vetted her last week said it found her suitable to succeed David Maraga who retired in january on attaining the mandatory age of 70.

The committee’s report was subsequently approved by the Committee of the Whole House on Wednesday, with members showering praise on the 61-year-old Judge. She now awaits formal appointment by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

On appoitment, Koome will have a full in-tray as she gears up to take up the role as the head of the Judiciary that is currently under sharp criticism following last week’s judgment by a five-judge benc of the Constitutional court that outlawed the Building bridges Initiative (BBI) process to amend the Constitution.

During the debate in Wednesday’s special sitting, JLAC Committee Chair Mututi Kigano who submitted the report before the House noted that Koome is uniquely placed to steer the Judiciary into the right direction owing to her personal unmatched traits.

“We found that she is able to think outside the box and that she would not be living in a Judicial island or an ivory tower. She aspires to do substantial justice other than delving into technical formalities,” he said.

He observed that Koome is a progressive liberal who fully understands the art of keeping good relations with other arms of government.

The Committee Vice Chairperson TJ Kajwang noted that Koome is a safe pair of hands who appreciates the importance of interdependence among various government institutions.

“She at least knows that the independence of the Judiciary without assaulting on it and that there must be a clear balance because we live in this country all of us,” he said.

House Majority Leader Amos Kimunya lauded Koome for her “illustrious career” and challenged her to serve Kenyans diligently and not be intimidated by anyone.

“I believe she will do her best in serving Kenyans because she has proved it before,” he said.

Garissa Township MP Aden Duale asked Koome to drive her authority from Kenyans and have fidelity to the law.

“Always be guided by the people and never accept or allow to be intimidate by anyone,” he said.

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris submitted that Koome’s passion for children and the need to get them justice and her background in family law is what the country needs of a Chief Justice.

“She is extremely humble and has integrated and she is grounded. Her plight for Justice for children is unmatched and that is what the country needs. Our children will now be nurtured to be future leaders,” she said.

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungw’a asked Koome to “jealously guard the independence of the Judiciary”.

“I hope and pray that now that she has been confirmed she will not again preside over another night sitting of the BBI this time because of intimidation or pressure from other quarters,” he said.

Speaker Justin Muturi is now expected to transmit Koome’s name to President Kenyatta for formal appointment.

