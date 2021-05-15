Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
May 15, 2021 - Israel "destroyed Jala Tower in the Gaza Strip, which contains the Al Jazeera and other international press offices," Al Jazeera said in a tweet, with an AP journalist saying the army had warned the tower's owner ahead of the strike.

Kenya

Israeli air strike flattens Gaza building hosting AP, Al Jazeera

Published

ISRAEL, Palestinians May 15 – An Israeli air strike Saturday flattened a 13-floor building housing Qatar-based Al Jazeera television and the US news agency the Associated Press in the Gaza Strip. 

Israel “destroyed Jala Tower in the Gaza Strip, which contains the Al Jazeera and other international press offices,” Al Jazeera said in a tweet, with an AP journalist saying the army had warned the tower’s owner ahead of the strike.

AFP journalists, whose Gaza offices are in a different place, watched the building collapse to the ground after the Israeli air strike, sending up a huge mushroom cloud of dust and debris.

Israeli defence officials said the building housed not only news bureaus but offices of Hamas militants.

But Walid al-Omari, Al Jazeera Jerusalem bureau chief, was incensed and vowed the network would not be silenced.

“It is clear that those who are waging this war do not only want to spread destruction and death in Gaza, but also to silence media that are witnessing, documenting and reporting the truth,” he said.

AP President and CEO Gary Pruitt said he was “shocked and horrified” by the attack, adding about a dozen AP journalists and freelancers had been in the office, but were able to flee.

“This is an incredibly disturbing development. We narrowly avoided a terrible loss of life,” Pruitt said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The White House, which has kept a relatively low profile on the Israeli-Palestinian flare-up, said it has cautioned Israel about the importance of protecting independent media.

“We have communicated directly to the Israelis that ensuring the safety and security of journalists and independent media is a paramount responsibility,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted.

Jawad Mehdi, the owner of the Jala Tower, said an Israeli intelligence officer warned him he had just one hour to ensure that the building was evacuated.

In a phone call with the officer, he begged for an extra 10 minutes to allow journalists to retrieve their equipment before leaving.

“Give us 10 extra minutes,” he urged live on television, but the officer on the other end of the line refused.

AP journalist Fares Akram wrote on Twitter shortly before the strike that he and colleagues “ran down the stairs from the 11th floor” to get away safely.

Mostefa Souag, acting director of the Al Jazeera Media Network, denounced the strike and called for international condemnation.

“The aim of this heinous crime is to silence the media and to hide the untold carnage and suffering of the people of Gaza,” he said in a statement.

– ‘Everything became rubble’ –

After the air raid, Al Jazeera correspondent in Gaza, Safwat al-Kahlout, pledged in a phone call with the Qatari broadcaster to continue coverage “despite the destruction”.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Suddenly everything became rubble,” he said. “We will be on air again with new equipment.”

His colleague Harry Fawcett described the strike as “extraordinary”.

“This is a very personal moment for all of us. The idea that the place is not there anymore is extraordinary to contemplate,” he told the broadcaster.

AFP’s Chairman Fabrice Fries said the agency “stands in solidarity with all the media whose offices were destroyed in Gaza.” 

“All parties involved in the conflict need to respect the media’s freedom to report on events,” he said.

“We are profoundly shocked the offices of media organisations would be targeted in this way,” said the agency’s Global News Director Phil Chetwynd.

Israel said its “fighter jets attacked a high-rise building which hosted military assets belonging to the military intelligence of the Hamas terror organisation”.

“The building also hosted offices of civilian media outlets, which the Hamas terror group hides behind and uses as human shields,” it said.

Israeli air and artillery strikes on Gaza since Monday have killed 145 people including 41 children, and wounded 1,100 more, health officials in the besieged coastal enclave say.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Palestinian armed groups have fired 2,300 rockets at Israel, killing 10 people, including a child and a soldier, and wounding over 560 Israelis.

Many of the missiles fired from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip have been intercepted by Israel’s air defence system.

In 2012, the building housing AFP’s Gaza offices was among those targeted by Israeli strikes. No AFP staff were harmed.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Kenya’s COVID positivity rate at 6 per cent as more 25 dead

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 15-Kenya’s COVID-19 positivity rate stood at 6 per cent Saturday after the Ministry of Health reported 267 new cases from a...

1 hour ago

County News

Campaigns for Juja, Bonchari seats close ahead of Tuesday polls

In Bonchari both ODM, Jubilee and UDA parties have fronted candidates, and they all have been hitting the ground popularizing their candidates in a...

6 hours ago

BBI

Mudavadi urges recalibration of BBI into a parliamentary initiative

While the ANC Leader said he respected the High Court decision that stopped the entire BBI process, Mudavadi noted the timeframe of appealing the...

8 hours ago

Africa

Ethiopia defers polls indefinitely over logistical issues

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, May 15 – The head of Ethiopia’s election board said Saturday it would be impossible to hold a planned June 5 vote...

8 hours ago

Capital Health

China approves one more inactivated COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

GUANGZHOU, May 15 – China has approved one more inactivated COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, according to a recent announcement. Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products...

8 hours ago

World

Ten family members killed in Israeli strike on Gaza: medics

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories, May 15 – Ten members of a single extended family were killed in an Israeli air strike early Saturday on the western...

9 hours ago

Africa

Ethiopia says ‘destroyed’ force coming from Sudan

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, May 15 – Ethiopia’s army said that a large group of fighters, allegedly members of the former ruling party of the conflict-torn...

9 hours ago

Kenya

House invites views on Bill disallowing dual nationals from taking ambassadorial posts

Other salient features contained in the Bill is a proposal that any nominee to the post of a ambassador must have a 10-year experience.

10 hours ago