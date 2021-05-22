573 new COVID cases in Kenya as 6 succumb

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 22- Kenya recorded 573 new cases of COVID-19 disease Saturday, after testing 5,798.

The Ministry of Health said the infection rate stood at 9.9 percent, with the country’s caseload increasing to 168, 108 cases.

“365 are males and 208 females. The youngest is a 42-day old infant while the oldest is 100 years,” said Mutahi Kagwe, Health Cabinet Secretary in a daily COVID dispatch.

Cumulative tests conducted were 1,777,034 by May 22.

Kagwe said 58 patients had recovered from the disease, raising the total cleared cases to 114, 452.

The disease claimed 6 lives on Saturday, pushing the cumulative fatalities in the country to 3,049.

The government said it had vaccinated 952,967 people from the disease.