I want to end toxic politics in Kenya, Mukhisa Kituyi says of bid for top job

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 14- Former Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), Mukhisa Kituyi, has outlined his key agenda in running for the presidency in Kenya.

Kituyi, who jetted back home from Geneva Sunday said he will seek to bring to an end the toxic politics in the country so as to steer development if elected the fifth president.

“We can civilize our politics. We can tone down the language of toxic political confrontation that causes a negative mood to investors and citizens as part of nation building and that is something I want to contribute to the nation going forward,” Kituyi told reporters.

He was categorical that he will not affiliate himself with any of the existing political parties but will instead launch his own.

“One of my unique strengths is that I am the only aspirant for high office today who has never been a member of the Jubilee and ODM Parties or Tanga Tanga and Kieleweke factions,” he boasted.

Kituyi joins a growing list of aspirants for the top job among them Deputy President William Ruto, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Amani National Congress Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi.

During his tenure at the UN body, Kituyi was credited for helping bring the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) into fruition and for his contribution to the historic Nairobi Maafikiano outcome document of the UNCTAD14 conference.

The former Kimilili MP who also served as a Cabinet Minister in former President Mwai Kibaki’s administration exuded confidence that he will win in the 2022 succession politics saying his track record is clean

“I have a safe zone where I encourage people that you can land in this zone without any scars occasioned by our history. Without any sense on laws of prestige or face,” He said

Kituyi, who resigned from the prestigious UN post last month after serving for eight years, arrived in the country on Sunday and is expected to officially launch his campaign tours after visiting his hometown in Western region.