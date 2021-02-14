Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Mukhisa Kituyi who resigned as Secretary General of UNCTAD to vie for the presidency in Kenya. /MOSES MUOKI.

Headlines

I want to end toxic politics in Kenya, Mukhisa Kituyi says of bid for top job

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 14- Former Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), Mukhisa Kituyi, has outlined his key agenda in running for the presidency in Kenya.

Kituyi, who jetted back home from Geneva Sunday said he will seek to bring to an end the toxic politics in the country so as to steer development if elected the fifth president.

“We can civilize our politics. We can tone down the language of toxic political confrontation that causes a negative mood to investors and citizens as part of nation building and that is something I want to contribute to the nation going forward,” Kituyi told reporters.

He was categorical that he will not affiliate himself with any of the existing political parties but will instead launch his own.

“One of my unique strengths is that I am the only aspirant for high office today who has never been a member of the Jubilee and ODM Parties or Tanga Tanga and Kieleweke factions,” he boasted.

Kituyi joins a growing list of aspirants for the top job among them Deputy President William Ruto, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Amani National Congress Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi.

During his tenure at the UN body, Kituyi was credited for helping bring the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) into fruition and for his contribution to the historic Nairobi Maafikiano outcome document of the UNCTAD14 conference.

The former Kimilili MP who also served as a Cabinet Minister in former President Mwai Kibaki’s administration exuded confidence that he will win in the 2022 succession politics saying his track record is clean

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I have a safe zone where I encourage people that you can land in this zone without any scars occasioned by our history. Without any sense on laws of prestige or face,” He said

 Kituyi, who resigned from the prestigious UN post last month after serving for eight years, arrived in the country on Sunday and is expected to officially launch his campaign tours after visiting his hometown in Western region.  

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Mt. Kenya youth leaders condemn DP Ruto boycott campaign against Capital FM

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 14 – Youth leaders from Mt.Kenya region have condemned Deputy President William Ruto and a section of leaders allied to him...

16 mins ago

BBI

Stop profiling media houses, Kenyans say after campaign against select outlets

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 14 – Saturday night’s action by Deputy President William Ruto to unsubscribe from Capital FM’s Breaking News channel 411 and the...

36 mins ago

BBI

DP Ruto says Big 4 agenda on course, to be accelerated after BBI

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 14- Deputy President William Ruto has assured that the Jubilee government’s agenda is still on course. Ruto said implementation of the...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Tough times ahead as fuel prices shoot up, petrol by Sh8

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 14 – Fuel prices went up significantly Sunday until mid-March, signaling tough times ahead for Kenyans. In a review announced by...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Nyachae’s body flown to Kisii ahead of Monday burial

KISII, Kenya Feb 14 – The body of former Cabinet Minister Simeon Nyachae was flown to Kisii Sunday, ahead of Monday’s funeral service and...

4 hours ago

World

What’s next for Trump, the Republican Party and Biden?

Washington, United States, Feb 14 – The US Senate acquitted Donald Trump on Saturday of the charge of inciting the January 6 assault on the...

7 hours ago

World

Bereaved Gazans look to ICC for closure

Gaza City, Palestinian Territory, Occupied, Feb 14 – During the 2014 war in Gaza, Nevine Barakat lost her husband and saw three of her...

8 hours ago

World

Trump acquitted, again, by US Senate

Washington, United States, Feb 12 – Donald Trump was acquitted Saturday on charges of inciting an insurrection at the US Capitol, after a majority...

11 hours ago