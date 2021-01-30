Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Lawyer Paul Gicheru surrendered to The Hague-based ICC where he was wanted for interfering with witnesses who were lined up to testify against Deputy President William Ruto in Crimes Against Humanity charges.

Headlines

ICC frees Kenyan lawyer Gicheru on sh 1mn bond

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 30-The International Criminal Court on Friday freed Kenyan lawyer Paul Gicheru who is facing witness tampering charges on a Sh1 million bond.

Gicheru will now be allowed to travel back to Kenya once he meets the conditions set out by the court, including informing the court where travels to or resides at any given time.

“Shall reside in Kenya at a specific address for the duration of the proceedings when not present in the Netherlands for the purposes of court proceedings, unless otherwise authorized in advance by the Chamber,” reads a statement by the ICC.

He is required to comply fully with all orders issued in by the court and must be ready to surrender himself immediately to the relevant authorities if required by the Chamber.

He warned not to obstruct or endanger the investigation or the court proceedings and is barred from engaging in any activities, directly or indirectly, that are prohibited under article 70 of the Statute.

“The conditions also limit him from contacting, directly or indirectly, any of the Prosecutor’s witnesses or victims in the case, except through counsel authorized to represent him before the Court and in accordance with the applicable protocols,” the court ordered.

Gicheru surrendered to The Hague authorities in November last year after a five year search alongside two others on suspected offenses against the administration of justice and corruptly influencing witnesses of the court in the case against Deputy President William Ruto which was dropped.

Ruto was facing charges in the ICC alongside President Uhuru Kenyatta, former Head of the Civil Service Francis Muthaura, former Police Commissioner Mohamed Ali, former Cabinet Minister Henry Kosgey and radio journalist Joshua arap Sang.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The famous ‘Ocampo Six’ were accused of murder, deportation or forceful transfer of population, persecution, rape, and other inhumane acts during the 2007 post-election violence that left more than 1,100 people dead.

The chaos erupted in December 2007 after Kenya’s third President Mwai Kibaki was announced the winner in a vote contested by Opposition chief Raila Odinga who claimed it had been rigged.

The two were later reconciled in an international mediation process that led to a power-sharing agreement ending the worst violence in the country’s history.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Fifth Estate

The UK can do more to strengthen Security relations with Kenya

Kenya and the United Kingdom continue to partner in key security cooperation programs exhibiting the two countries’ commitment in strengthening long-term diplomatic ties. For...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

EU backs off jab threat in Britain row as WHO warns against ‘vaccine nationalism’

Brussels, Belgium, Jan 29 – The European Union on Friday backtracked on a threat to restrict exports of coronavirus shots to Northern Ireland in...

3 hours ago

World

High Court bars Mwilu from occupying DCJ seat and acting as CJ pending case

The orders were issued by Justice P.J Otieno in Meru, following an application by a petitioner who argues that she can't continue holding office...

14 hours ago

County News

Wambora takes over from Oparanya with pledge to strengthen devolution

Wambora was named new chair following elections held on Friday.

15 hours ago

World

DR Congo PM resigns, allowing president to name own premier

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, Jan 29 – DR Congo’s prime minister Sylvestre Ilunga Ilunkamba resigned on Friday, the presidency said, a move enabling...

15 hours ago

Capital Health

China calls for complete trust in, support for WHO experts on virus origin-tracing

China has pledge to cooperate with the WHO in an open, transparent, and responsible manner.

17 hours ago

Capital Health

Xi urges global efforts to fight pandemic, share development opportunities

BEIJING, China Jan 29 (Xinhua) — The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has not impeded but intensified the diplomatic efforts made by Chinese President...

17 hours ago

World

China will no longer recognize UK-issued BNO passport

The decision was made after the British government announced that it will begin accepting citizenship applications for BNO-eligible Hong Kong residents starting from Sunday.

18 hours ago