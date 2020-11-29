Connect with us

24-year-old Beatrice Mueni Mbiu was arrested in for spiking her lovers' drink in Nyali before transferring Sh1.7 million from his bank account. /DCI.

Woman Spikes Lover’s Drink In Nyali, Transfers Sh1.7mn From His Bank Account

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 29 – A woman has been arrested in the Kenyan coast after spiking his drink, and stealing Sh1.7 million from his bank account.

24-year-old Beatrice Mueni Mbiu had been on the run since September 8 when the incident occurred at a night club in Nyali, Kwale County.

“She took off alongside her two accomplices but we got her,” a DCI detective told Capital FM News, “she will be charged on Monday even as we seek the other two.”

The detective said the suspect had been positively identified by the victim.

According to police, the woman first spiked the man’s drink then stole his phone which she used to transfer Sh1.7 million from his bank account.

Detectives said they relied on the club’s CCTV images and footage to identify and trace the suspect.

Drink-spiking is common in night clubs frequented by commercial sex workers in major towns including Nairobi and Mombasa where they target both locals and foreigners.

