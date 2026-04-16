U.S. House Democrats launch impeachment against Defense Secretary Hegseth

WASHINGTON, Apr 16 – U.S. House Democrats on Wednesday filed articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, accusing him of committing “high crimes and misdemeanors” in the war with Iran and beyond.

The resolution, led by Democratic Representative Yassamin Ansari of Arizona, lists six impeachment articles, including unauthorized war against Iran and reckless endangerment of U.S. service members, violations of the law of armed conflict and targeting of civilians, and negligence and reckless handling of sensitive military information.

“He has authorized, condoned, or failed to prevent the use of military force in a manner inconsistent with the law of armed conflict, such as operations resulting in large numbers of civilian casualties and the destruction of civilian infrastructure in Iran, including a girls’ school in Minab,” the resolution said, referring to the Feb. 28 bombing of a girls’ school that killed 168 people, including about 110 children.

A preliminary U.S. assessment suggested that the United States was “likely” responsible for the attack and may have hit it in error.

The resolution mentioned Hegseth’s illegal “double tap” strikes in the southern Caribbean, as well as his “unlawful” statement that the United States shall give “no quarter, no mercy for our enemies.”

It also said that Hegseth has demonstrated “gross negligence in the handling of sensitive and classified military information,” including through the use of unsecured communications systems like the Signal app to transmit or discuss operational details “in flagrant contravention of United States law and military standards.”

The impeachment push is likely to serve more as a political statement by Democrats, given Republicans’ narrow majority in the House, according to U.S. media. Currently, Republicans hold 218 seats and Democrats have 213.