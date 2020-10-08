DP Ruto urges restraint as allies claim conversion of police into militia

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 8 – A section of MPs have called for action on senior government officials who are said to have instructed the police to stay away from a public function attended by Deputy President William Ruto in Murang’a that led to death of two people.

The MPs said it was tragic for senior officers in government to take lives of Kenyans lightly.

They asked the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to explain the circumstances under which the officers were asked to leave the venue saying he would take responsibility for the chaos.

They said under his watch, the police boss was increasingly being used to perpetuate crimes against humanity.

In particular, the leaders said Mutyambai had allowed the Police Service to be infiltrated by politicians, a move they claimed had heavily compromised its work.

They spoke on Wednesday at Karen where the Deputy President held an empowerment conversation with a section of Kitengela Market traders and boda boda riders.

They were Mary Seneta (nominated), David Ole Sankok (nominated), Soipan Tuya (Narok), Caleb Kositany (Soy), Nixon Korir (Lang’ata), Kimani Ngunjiri (Bahati), Mwambu Mabonga (Bumula), Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu) and Kimani Ichung’wa (Kikuyu).

Echoing the sentiments by the leaders, Dr Ruto said there was a scheme for the police not to be present in order to facilitate violence in Murang’a.

“It is tragic. It was actually premeditated that there should be violence for whatever reasons,” he said, adding: “Let us use all other forms of competition but violence should be out of reach of any political competition. It must not be in the matrix and equation of our politics.”

That way, he explained, Kenya would move forward.

Ichung’wa said the politicisation of the police operations had led to the emergence of factions.

“The groupings may plunge this country into chaos. Most officers are not happy with how their bosses are running a Service that is supposed to be impartial,” said Kikuyu MP Kimani.

He said the Inspector General of Police should stand firm, be independent and serve the country dispassionately.

“You must not allow the police to be used by politicians who want to cause instability in this country,” he told the police boss.

Ichung’wa said those who planned the Murang’a chaos were known. “Why not arrest them instead of going after young, helpless people who are just innocent?” He posed.

Sankok asked Mutyambai not to allow the police to be turned into a militia group.

“The trend that we are seeing now is (very) worrying. Why is the police being used to cause fracas in the country?” Asked the nominated senator.

He asked the police head to learn from the past where “your predecessor was taken to ICC for carrying out political assignments that led to the death of Kenyans”.

“We would not let go of this issue. Those in charge of our security are now giving orders not to offer security to Kenyans but to preside over violence,” said the Soy MP.

While asking leaders to focus on progressive politics that would empower everyone, Mr Korir said those charged with the security docket of the country must be held to account for property and lives lost in Murang’a on Sunday.

“Mutyambai is not working for a militia. If he wants to serve the interests of certain factions, let him resign and join politics. He cannot run away from the crimes that he is engaging in,” added the Lang’ata MP.