Manoah Esipisu appointed to head Commonwealth Secretariat Board

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 11 – Kenya’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Manoah Esipisu has been appointed Chairperson of the Executive Committee of the Board of Governors at the 54-member Commonwealth Secretariat.

The Commonwealth Secretariat is the main intergovernmental agency and central institution of the Commonwealth of Nations.

It is responsible for facilitating co-operation between members; organising meetings, including the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meetings (CHOGM); assisting and advising on policy development; and providing assistance to countries in implementing the decisions and policies of the Commonwealth.

The Secretariat has observer status in the United Nations General Assembly.

It is located at Marlborough House in London, the United Kingdom, a former royal residence that was given by Queen Elizabeth II, Head of the Commonwealth.

Esipisu served as President Uhuru Kenyatta’s spokesman during his first term in office from 2013 to 2018.

He vacated the post after he was nominated for the High Commissioner position in 2018, months after Kenyatta’s second term inauguration.