COVID-19 case fatality rate falls to 2.03 per cent

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 5 – The country’s coronavirus case fatality rate has fallen to 2.03 per cent marking the lowest rate recorded since the outbreak of the contagion which the World Health Organization has labeled as potentially endemic.

The latest virus-related death was reported on Sunday evening raising the number of virus-linked deaths to 160 against 7,886 reported infections.

Kenya’s virus fatality rate was at its peak in April when it averaged 5.1 per cent. It later dropped to 3.4 per cent in May and averaged 2.5 per cent in June.

Speaking during a status update on the pandemic, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman also said 51 active COVID-19 cases had been cleared in a 24-hour period raising registered recoveries to 2,287.

“We want to appreciate our health care workers who have been working tirelessly to make this achievement possible,” the Health CAS said of the COVID-19 recoveries.

There are 5,439 active coronavirus patients both under health facilities as well as home-based care.

The country’s recovery rate stood at 29 percent against the global rate of 57 per cent.

A year-old child and a 83-year-old are among the 309 people diagnosed with COVID-19 during a 24-hour period leading to Sunday during which4,228 samples from 37 counties were screened.

The new patients, seven of whom are foreigners include 217 males and 92 females.

Nairobi accounted for 193 of the new cases, Mombasa had 18 Kajiado (22), Kiambu (20) while Makueni, Busia and Machakos registered 17, 11 and 9 cases respectively.

Nandi and Turkana reported 3 cases each with Narok having a single case while Nyandarua, Kakamega and Kilifi each reported a single case.