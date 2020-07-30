China among 11 countries cleared to resume international flights to Kenya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 30 – China, Canada, Japan and Rwanda among eleven countries cleared to resume international flights to Kenya on Saturday.

A list released on Thursday afternoon by Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia also includes Uganda and Ethiopia.

Others are South Korea, Zimbabwe, France, Morocco and Namibia.

“These are countries that have mild or limited community transmissions or they have declining and these are the ones initially we shall be allowing passengers to come from,” he said.

Passengers arriving on international flights past curfew hours will however be required to provide tickets for clearance, when stopped by police officers enforcing the dusk-to-dawn curfew.

CS Macharia said taxi drivers ferrying the visitors will also have to show proof of having been at the airport to pick passengers, while operating past curfew hours.

“Passengers arriving with flights after the curfew with a valid air ticket and boarding pass shall be allowed to their hotels or residences, drivers of those passengers should have evidence that they came to drop or pick up passengers,” said Macharia.

As part COVID-19 regulations, passengers will be required to present PCR COVID-19 test attestations.

CS Macharia insisted that the passengers must have been tested 96 hrs before the day of their flight.

He said the requirement for the 14 day quarantine will be waived for arriving passengers whose temperature is not above 37.5 Degrees Celsius and don’t have a persistent cough, difficulty in breathing and have provided PCR test certificates.

The Ministry of Transport also advised Kenyans travelling out of the country to familiarize themselves with COVID-19 regulations or requirements of destination countries.

“Before you travel, make sure you know what that country expects in regards to COVID-19 regulations,” he said.