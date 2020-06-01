Connect with us

We’re behind you, Ruto assures Uhuru

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 1 – Deputy President William Ruto on Monday assured President Uhuru Kenyatta of his support in the execution of government response to COVID-19.

Speaking at State House, Nairobi, when President Kenyatta led the nation in marking the fifty-seventh anniversary of Madaraka Day, an annual commemoration of the historical June 1, 1963 declaration of self-governance, Ruto said the Kenyans were praying for the Head of State as leads the national response COVID-19.

“With your intervention as you mobilize govt to provide guidelines, every Kenyan across of this nation is now part of the big army in trying to deal with COVID-19 pandemic. We are confident, the Kenyan government will take necessary decisions,” he said.

He noted the pandemic had necessitated behavioral including social distance, wearing masks among other guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health, which he said will be the new normal moving forward to attain the goal to suppress the viral disease which has claimed 64 lives with close to 2,000 cases confirmed .

“When you called Kenyans to action because of pandemic, the response from Kenyan people was unprecedented, every Kenyan stepped forward, millions are wearing masks, cleaning hands regularly and people are keeping social distancing,” he added.

Ruto further expressed his confidence that Kenya will emerge victorious post COVID-19 .

“Kenyans are praying for you, Kenyans are praying for government and nation, many spiritual leaders are praying, COVID- 19 has made us realize our inadequacies and what God can do,” he said.

