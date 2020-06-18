September school reopening unsettled amid virus surge

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 – Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha says the schools might not re-open in September as earlier announced if the number of COVID-19 infections in the country continues to rise.

The CS told the Senate Ad hoc team on COVID-19 on Thursday the government is currently monitoring and weighing out options whether it will be possible to allow learners to resume.

On the pending KCSE and KCPE examinations, the CS said the national exams will be administered between September and April.

Prof Magoha said it would not be feasible to do the exams beyond April 2021, indicating the exams could be deferred to November 2021 if the situation does not allow examiners to administer them by April.

Senators led by the Committee Chairman and Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja advised the ministry to consider writing off the current academic year in light of COVID-19 disruptions.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.