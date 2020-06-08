Rogue bar owners risk losing licenses for contravening COVID-19 directives

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8 – Bar owners have been warned against contravening government directives after several joints in Nairobi resorted to selling alcohol despite the closure order.

In areas like Westlands, Kilimani, Mombasa Road and the Eastlands part of the city, bar operators have been opening to allow people drink during odd hours, and sometimes even during the day.

This is despite the order by the government for them to remain closed because they are considered a breeding ground for the virus that had infected 2,767 people by June 7.

“Various facilities opening businesses and selling alcohol are on the increase especially in Nairobi’s Westlands and Kilimani area. We have taken note and I would like to propose to the owners to quickly follow the directives that we have given. Otherwise, if you are caught selling alcohol or opening bars your license will be revoked permanently,” Kagwe warned.

He reiterated that the ban on clubs and bars had not been lifted and urged Kenyans to striclt obey the containment measures.

“There are those who have been saying that they are now free to partake. I want to clarify that it is not the case. As we consider opening up more and more, it is important that everyone plays his/her role in the quest to limit the spread of the infections,” said Kagwe.

When President Uhuru Kenyatta addressed the nation from State House on Saturday, he said the ban on public and social gatherings will remain force for the next one month. It had been on since late March.

After the directives were issued, funerals and weddings have only been limited to close family members. Religious activities are now done online.

So as to monitor the COVID-19 situation in the country, the President extended the cessation of movement into and out of the Nairobi Metropolitan Area, Mombasa and Mandera for 30 more days, but opened Eastleigh and Mombasa’s Old Town.